Fight against hoaxes: the TikTok campaign in Italy brings together creators, publishers and users

Misinformation, together with i violent, vulgar, dangerous content and with the protection of user data, it is among the main problems that social networks face on a daily basis.

And that’s the problem become more complex as time goes byinstead of simpler: the potential offered by technology and AI, combined with the crazy conspiracy theories fueled by the coronavirus years, have fed to excess the spread of fake news.

The appeal to publishers and creators

More or less all platforms they have been working for years to combat the phenomenon and the first media literacy campaign created by TikTok for Italy is part of this fight. As those who regularly frequent it know well, ByteDance’s social network is has long been committed to fighting hoaxes and also it is largely the one with the best moderator/user ratio for the Italian language.

Which are two characteristics they give greater strength to the campaign, whose aim, as explained, is above all to enrich users with the skills and competences that allow them to “form well-founded opinions and verify the accuracy of the information before considering it reliable”. There is a minisite dedicated to the initiative (This)where among other things the subtle difference between disinformation and misinformation is explained, and there is an appeal to creators and press organizations (from Gedi group publications on SkyOpen and others) to participate in the fact-checking work carried out by Facta, which has long collaborated with TikTok in verifying news.

Not only that: there are specific hashtags (like #factcheking e #ImparaConTikTok) and above all there is the fact that among the results of the searches carried out in-app on some delicate, relative topics and conspiracies, alleged hidden truths, strong powers and the like, those who appear at the top and first will be precisely the debunking and verification videos of the facts.

People as the first defense against lies

In announcing the campaign, from TikTok they also gave some Common sense advice, simple but useful.

For example, that reliable stories contain “verifiable information that can be compared to independent sources to confirm its accuracy” and that “if a video doesn’t have that information, you have to ask yourself why.” Or even to pay attention to the emotions that a video arouses, because “often misinformation aims precisely to provoke a strong reaction emotional, while the truth is based on facts.”

The most important piece of advice, however, seemed to us to be the one that concerns the what to do with content of whose veracity you are not totally convinced: it is better to stop, reflect, try to verify and (if doubts remain) possibly not share. Because it is truly true that “the most powerful antidote to the proliferation of misinformation and misinformationis their non-diffusion”.

In short: before putting a like or spamming friends and acquaintances with videos of (alleged) information, better think twice. And do it only if the source is reliable.

