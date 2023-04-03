SNK latest information video: https://youtu.be/ed65K9MnidQ

DLCThe character “Jin Jiafan” will be launched on April 4th (Tuesday)!

In the second season of “KOF XV”, following the first DLC character “Shingo Yabuki”, the second “Kinkafan” will finally join the battle!

Please experience his colorful aerial stunts and high-performance jump attacks to the fullest.

In addition, this summer, the DLC character “Gonitz” will be released for free.

“Gonitz” who appeared as the boss character in the third work of the KOF series “KOF ’96” will soon join the battle in “KOF XV”! Stay tuned!

In the second season of “KOF XV”, there will be 7 DLC characters appearing!

Following “Yabuki Shingo” and “Kim Jiafan”, “Sylvie Bora Bora”, “Gonitz (free release)” and “Najid” have decided to join the battle this summer. In addition, there are 2 other characters! Including the 6 DLC characters of the second season, the very affordable “Fighters Pass” is also on sale! Please look forward to the continuous evolution of “KOF XV” in the future.

[Overview of the DLC character “Jin Jiafan”]

■ Release date

April 4, 2023

■List of Products／Prices

KOF XV DLC Character “Jin Jiafan”

1 DLC character／HKD46／TWD180

KOF XV Fighter Pass

KOF XV DLC Character Pack “Shingo Yabuki” + “Kanikafan” + “Sylvie Bora Bora” + “Najid” + “???” + “???” (6 DLC characters) / HKD238／TWD890