Fighting weapon Get! Brook Wingman FGC adapter is compatible with more than 60 types of wired cranks & handlebars | 4Gamers

The new fighting game series will be launched on the PS5 next-generation console one after another within this year. Taiwanese game peripheral brand Brook will release the “Wingman FGC Adapter” specially designed for PS5 fighting games, allowing more than 60 games in the past 20 years. The wired fighting joystick is compatible with PS5 fighting games across platforms and generations.

​​

The super compatibility of Wingman FGC adapter not only includes PS3, Xbox 360 era mad cat Mad Catz, Boxer, Hori, Razer and other classic rockers, but also has become a new trend of full-button controllers in recent years, such as HITBOX, Snackbox Micro, etc., can also use the “Wingman FGC Adapter” to allow players to use the same controller to enjoy the fun of fighting games on different platforms. In addition, Brook’s exclusive ultra-low latency series product features and technology to meet the needs of fighting game players for precise control and quick response.

Brook firmly believes that “every player should be able to enjoy the fun of the game with his own unique style”, and creates an exclusive adapter for each game console platform, so that players can master the control of the game controller without restriction. Mastership. Brook is the only adapter brand that has been recognized by EVO Japan this year as the only one that can be used in competitions. The factory firmware of the “Wingman FGC Adapter” complies with standard e-sports specifications, and does not have “combos” and “scripts”, etc. function, but players can still use other additional functions through specific firmware updates to meet the needs of different scenarios.

In addition, in the fighting game community (FGC), there are also many people who are keen to have a unique customized rocker controller. For such players, Brook’s most famous fighting board series products also launched a new work in June “Universal Fighting “Board Fusion (UFB-Fusion)” allows players to adjust controller settings such as the joystick, button position and number according to their own preferences, creating a personalized gaming experience.

For more product information, please visit the official website, or go to the Brook Inside website to inquire about more high-quality Dayao brands and products. Players in Taiwan can also contact the fan group of “Gongguan Kuai Da Da Yao Club” to create their own fighting joystick! From now until June 19th, as long as you complete the three steps of “Join Brook Membership”, “Share Post” and “Fill in the form”, you will have the opportunity to win the limited edition of “Quick Fighting Tornado 6” Mad Gear Box (valued at US$249.99) Yuan), please refer to Brook Gaming Official Fan Group for details.

Wingman FGC Adapter Product Information

Price: NT$1,490

Supported platforms:

PlayStation 5 fighting game

PlayStation 4

PC (X-input)

Features:

Support more than 60 types of wired fighting consoles and controllers

Stable connection and ultra-low latency

Plug and play super convenient

Fully compliant with fighting game specifications

By updating the firmware of the play version, it provides additional functions such as combo (Turbo), script (Macro), storage of user configuration files, etc.

Buy it now:

Yuncheng Mall

Yuncheng Shrimp Skin