In today’s State of Play event, the 18-person starting character lineup of “Quick Fight Whirlwind 6” has finally been fully revealed. The last three characters revealed include Lily, a girl who can “blend into the wind” in addition to the players who are already familiar with Sanjilf and Cammy. Like the legendary warrior T.Hawk in the series, she comes from the Thunderfoot tribe and can “wield two giant battle sticks to obtain the power of nature”.

Players can play each character in the fighting land, and you can choose different modes such as battle, extreme battle, training, etc. In addition, in the immersive single-player mode of world tour, players can also meet various masters, and you can learn special moves from them and combine them into your own moves. It is worth mentioning that Capcom also took this opportunity to announce the official return of the Capcom Pro Tour 2023 season. The new season will offer a total prize pool of more than $2 million, with the grand prize of $1 million for the overall winner.