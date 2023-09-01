Figures on the Twitter exodus

Well thanks, Elon! I myself believed that Twitter/X would remain relevant even after the changes ordered by the new boss Elon Musk – from new sorting algorithms to the non-sanctioning of (mostly right-wing extremist) failures. In the meantime, however, there are increasing signs that what many feared is happening: deterred by vulgarity, lame UX and a drift to the right, smart people are leaving Twitter and communities are falling apart. Markus Reuter briefly summarizes the first investigations at netzpolitik.org: 380,000 accounts from the environmental sector were examined. Six months after Musk’s acquisition, only 52.5 percent of the group was still active (Source: Trends in Ecology & Evolution). 9,200 scientists were surveyed, and “almost half of all respondents used the platform less frequently since the takeover, and almost seven percent had turned their backs on Twitter completely” (source: Nature). If the expulsion of progressive and enlightened people (which of course does not have to apply to all environmental researchers and activists) was Musk’s goal, he was successful. After all: From this exodus, a new specialist platform for the niches mentioned is apparently formed, namely Mastodon. That’s where many of the refugees end up. In line with this, the esteemed colleague and X-exile Johannes Kuhn writes in his newsletter: “Since I’m no longer on Twitter and only occasionally check something with a Burner account, I honestly have no idea , as Deutschtwitter is at the moment. However, I know that my Twitter logout has had a really positive impact on my quality of life.”



Related