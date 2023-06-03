Fiido C21: The best China e-bike from our tests

Fiido was the first Chinese manufacturer whose e-bike we tested in mid-2020. The Fiido M1 (test report) convinced us at the time thanks to its martial appearance, the large battery, the good suspension and above all because of its attractive price-performance ratio. In the meantime, many more Fiido e-bikes (topic page) have been added. But other manufacturers from China also prove that they have good e-bikes for the European market. Click here for the e-bike overview page.

The Fiido C21 immediately shows that this is a special e-bike. It costs almost 1600 euros directly from Fiido (purchase link) in the colors grey, green and mint. As the C22, which is almost identical in construction, it even comes in a step-through variant with a lowered frame bar for easier mounting and dismounting. We take a close look at the Fiido C21 in the test.

Structure & optics



As usual, the Fiido C21 comes partially assembled in a large box. Striking: In contrast to many other Chinese e-bike manufacturers, Fiido largely does without plastic, polystyrene and foils in the packaging. The accessories are neatly sorted in an enclosed box. We need about 45 minutes to assemble the front wheel, handlebars, display, front light and pedals. The scope of delivery also includes mudguards and a rear light. Optionally, buyers can also order an additional luggage rack in the Fiido shop (purchase link).

The look of the Fiido C21 appeals to us. The matte gray e-bike is sleek and minimalist. The frame is narrow and the geometry is sporty. Neither the rear motor nor the battery can be seen very much. The logos are placed discreetly and the display is cleverly integrated. Almost the only color comes from the large 29-inch tires, which have a light brown stripe on the side. The design looks well thought out and seems to be made of one piece – apart from the silver bell, which sits a bit clumsily on the handlebars.

Furnishing



Fiido calls the C21 an e-gravel bike. The low-slung handlebars, the relatively light weight of less than 18 kilograms and the lack of a suspension fork speak in favor of a gravel bike. For us, however, the C21 is more of an e-city bike. To pass as an e-gravel bike, it lacks mounting options for accessories on the frame and the curved handlebars typical of gravel bikes.

Evening C21 Bilder Evening C21

The display is located in the middle of the handlebars next to the bell, the gear shift and the brakes. It is colored and easy to read even in direct sunlight – unless you are wearing polarized sunglasses. It shows the current speed, the selected support level and the battery capacity in five bars in large letters.

There are four buttons below the display. Among other things, the driver can use them to switch to a different display mode if desired, which shows the kilometers driven, the maximum speed, the average speed and the time driven. In addition, Fiido has given the C21 another control unit on the left side of the handlebars so that the driver can regulate the support level without taking his hand off the handlebars.

The front light sits in the middle in front of the handlebars. It is sufficiently bright and variable in height. Fiido includes a rear light for mounting on the frame with the C21. It is not connected to the power circuit, so it has to be switched on and off as well. It is charged via USB-C.

Drive



The Fiido C21 is available in three frame sizes. We are 186 centimeters tall and ride the largest frame. It should also fit well for 2 meter people. The tires have a deep profile. What is really special about the Fiido C21 is its excellent handling. In contrast to most other China e-bikes with a rear motor, the Fiido C21 uses a torque sensor. It also makes itself felt immediately. While others need at least half a pedal turn for the motor to pull at full power, with the C21 a gentle pedal stroke activates it. It turns off just as quickly when we stop pedaling. That’s the way it has to be! In fact, the rear engine of the C21 feels as natural as a mid-engine (guide).

The fact that the support levels do not only limit the maximum supported end speed, as is usually the case with cheap e-bikes, also contributes to the great riding experience. The C21 always drives up to 25 kilometers per hour, the support level only regulates the power of the motor.

Another important reason why the Fiido C21 drives so well is its low weight of less than 18 kilograms. So it’s no problem here to expand the 25 kilometers per hour supported by the engine to 30 kilometers per hour or more with pure muscle power. That would hardly be impossible with the E-Fatbike Himiway Cruiser Step-Thru (test report). Also nice: The engine only whirrs quietly to itself and can hardly be heard by others.

The Fiido C21 has a 9-speed gear shift from L-Twoo. In our case, it needed some fine-tuning. Its lowest gear goes down far enough for comfortable starting off or even moderate hill climbs. The highest gear allows relaxed pedaling at 25 kilometers per hour. But it is also possible to reach 35 kilometers per hour with muscle power. We strongly recommend wearing a helmet (guide).

Instead of the mechanical disc brakes that are otherwise common on most Chinese e-bikes, Fiido installs hydraulic disc brakes from Tektro on the C21, which act bravely when braking.

battery pack



Perhaps the C21’s biggest weakness is its battery. Although this is hardly visible and perfectly integrated into the frame, it cannot be removed for charging. In addition, it is not exactly big with just 209 watt hours. Fiido still speaks of a maximum range of 80 kilometers. We do not know under what apparently perfect conditions this value was determined. Because in our test, the actual range is significantly lower with a medium support level, a driver weighing 75 kilograms and a lot of stop-and-go. We’re closer to 25 kilometers. However, the actual range can vary greatly depending on driver behavior.

Preis



The Fiido C21 is currently only available in the Fiido shop (purchase link). Regardless of frame size and color, it costs 1600 euros. The step-through version C22 also costs 1600 euros. It is largely identical in construction to the C22. Here we show the cheapest e-grave bikes and e-road bikes from other manufacturers in a price comparison.

Conclusion



The Fiido C21 is the best China e-bike from our tests. With its price of 1600 euros, it offers excellent value for money. Its natural motor support thanks to the torque sensor, the handling, the light construction and the attractive appearance are particularly impressive. The eco-friendly packaging and good equipment, including a hydraulic disc brake and an easy-to-read display, also make the Fiido C21 a good choice.

However, there are also disadvantages. At 209 watt hours, the built-in battery is rather small and cannot be removed, which limits the range of the bike. Despite the maximum range of 80 kilometers specified by the manufacturer, we only achieved around 25 kilometers in our test under realistic conditions.