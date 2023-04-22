FiiO KA5 Mini DAC Finger: Flagship Sound Quality Supports Dual Decoding Output｜Walkman Information – Post76Play

FiiO will launch its mini USB DAC flagship model KA5 in Japan at the end of April, priced at 22,000 yen, or about HK$1,280, this price already provides dual CS43198 DAC chips, supports PCM 768kHz/32bit, DSD 256 decoding, and 3.5mm single terminal and 4.4mm balanced ear amplifier output, the maximum balanced output power is 265mW (32Ω). For ease of use, KA5 has adopted USB-C digital input, supports multiple platforms of Android/iOS/Windows/Mac, and supports two specifications of USB Audio Class 1.0/2.0 to ensure compatibility with devices including game consoles. KA5 also uses a metal frame and glass panel made of aluminum alloy, with an OLED screen on it, which can display music format, volume, gain, digital filter and other settings. The buttons on the side of the fuselage can be used to play/stop music and change For setting operations, Android users can also use the “FiiO Control” App to select 5 types of filters, high/low gain switching and other operations.