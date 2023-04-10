In the career of a director who signed with equal class Aliens – Final Clash and the first two chapters of Terminator, Titanic and the saga of Avatar, a complex and difficult work like The Abyss runs the risk of being unfairly considered a minor. In fact, this 1989, child of the Cold War and arrived right at the end of this long period of tension, contains many of the ideas that have allowed James Cameron to indelibly sculpt the collective imagination, and can be considered a watershed between the first part of his career and everything that came after.

After talking about True Lies in the previous appointment with our film column The hidden thread, we therefore devote ourselves to another insufficiently celebrated work by James Cameron, which also in this case is marked by a difficult and extremely expensive workmanship. In fact, the American filmmaker did not want to compromise, and forced the technical and artistic cast to take long and risky underwater shots, with consequent dangers to the health of the people involved. Cameron then made use of the Cherokee Nuclear Power Station, an imposing energy plant costing over 700 million dollars but abandoned by the company that built it due to various problems. All this has increased production costs up to a figure never revealed, but realistically quantifiable in about 60-70 million dollars, decidedly prohibitive for the time.

A feat bordering on the impossible for a director who throughout his career has always tried to push technological and artistic limits further forward, and who also thanks to the experience of The Abyss he developed a passion for the marine abyss, further explored in the following ones Titanic e Avatar – The way of water.

The Abyss: James Cameron’s distressing reminder to humanity

«If you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss will also gaze into you». It opens with this quote from Friedrich Nietzsche the Special Edition The Abyss, 25 minutes longer than the film version (for a total of 163 minutes) and which we viewed for the writing of this article. A suggestive and fitting introduction, since James Cameron’s story is certainly an adventure in the ocean depths, but it is also and above all a warning to the entire human race, always tempted by self-destructive ideas.

Starting the events is the mysterious sinking of a US submarine near the Cayman Islands. The US government entrusts a team of Navy Seals led by Lieutenant Hiram Coffey (Michael Biehn) a recovery mission, with the support of an oil platform and its designer Lindsey Brigman (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio). Once there, the woman runs into Virgil “Bud” Brigman (Ed Harris), her ex-husband and leader of the workers employed on the platform. The various people involved are thus faced with the need to cooperate, in order to speed up operations.

When the diving expedition gets underway, however, unexpected and inexplicable phenomena begin to occur, such as the appearances of strange marine creatures, hastily labeled as symptoms of stress and lack of oxygen. Over time, paranoia also grows about a possible clash with Russia and the presence of a nuclear warhead on site, the real objective of the Seals. But the reality that the protagonists are about to encounter transcends mankind and its atavistic aggressiveness.

A submarine blockbuster

In this distressing submarine blockbuster, James Cameron puts an impressive amount of iron on the fire, exploring some of the main themes of his cinema. Beyond the underwater setting of the story, which in hindsight almost seems like a dress rehearsal for the amazing underwater shots of Titanic e Avatar – The way of water, The Abyss it is one of the many declinations of the challenge between man and nature by the director, exacerbated by the climate of suspicion and fear generated by the Cold War. An aspect that emerges above all in the finale (which we will discuss shortly), but which silently accompanies the entire flow of events. The claustrophobic and anxiety-producing climate skilfully staged by the filmmaker is clear evidence of this, becoming increasingly evident as the protagonists’ immersion progresses.

While above the surface the climate is often relaxed or even goliardic, in the abyss the tension skyrockets, with harmful consequences for the psyche and for the safety of the protagonists. To perfectly represent this atmosphere is the character of Michael Biehn (fetish actor of the director), who anticipates the Miles Quaritch of Stephen Lang in Avatar embodying US aggression and imperialism, but at the same time also the typical paranoia of those who are constantly looking for an enemy to defeat. In this case, fear and mistrust flow towards the Soviet Union, accused several times of a non-existent conspiracy, up to the most extreme consequences for Hiram Coffey.

To decree the umpteenth failure of mankind towards the environment are instead the various accidents (to underline the imprudence of those who try to dominate nature), as well as the frequent anomalies of the equipment and technology supplied, to which paradoxically went I met James Cameron himself: in fact, numerous blackouts occurred during production, which jeopardized the shooting and the safety of the cast.

From John Carpenter and Steven Spielberg

As always, the American director takes his time, creating an extremely dilated first part of the story, in which the dynamics of forced coexistence already underlie the previous one coexist The thing Of John Carpentera family relationship to rebuild and a more adventurous and fantastic component, which comes directly from the cinema of Steven Spielberg and especially from Close encounters of the third kind. A blend that at times can give the feeling of excessive static, but which becomes fertile ground for the valuable special effects of Hoyt Yeatman, Dennis Walls, John Bruno e Dennis Skotak (rightly awarded the Oscar for the category, the only one conquered by the film) and for the emotional climax of the visionary epilogue.

Between nuclear nightmare, suffocating tension and mystery, there is also room for the representation of a marriage in crisis, another connection with the private life of James Cameron (at the time close to marrying his colleague Kathryn Bigelowits third of five total) which will subsequently explode in the aforementioned True Lies. Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio doesn’t hold a candle to Sigourney Weaver, Linda Hamilton and the director’s other cinematic heroines, while Ed Harris appears less comfortable than usual in the role of action lead. Despite this, the alchemy between the two works both in the moments when the confrontation is harsher, and in the more dangerous and extreme sequences, anticipating the predictable reconciliation.

The Abyss: The Water Way by James Cameron

Just when we think we can pigeonhole The Abyss under the heading of blockbuster action with an underwater setting, James Cameron veers decisively in another direction, giving space to the most fantastic component of the story, in which the director’s environmentalist and pacifist vein clearly emerges. A final act enhanced by the music of Alan Silvestri and the excellent computer effects work by the Industrial Light & Magic Of George Lucasas well as by the director’s explicit desire to deal with the most philosophical science fiction, and in particular with cornerstones of the vein such as Give the Earth an ultimatum Of Robert Wise e 2001: A Space Odyssey Of Stanley Kubrick.

After brushing against it in a few brief previous appearances, we finally have the opportunity to embrace the mystery of the people of the sea, which exists beyond good and evil, beyond progress and the lack of respect of mankind towards everything that surrounds it . A people who once again dialogue with the attitude and philosophy of the creatures celebrated in Avatar – The way of waterbut which at the same time shows itself as a severe and silent guardian of human activities, in the wake of the extraterrestrial intelligences protagonists of the already mentioned 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The ending of The Abyss

Like the David Bowman of Keir Dullea, Ed Harris’ Bud Brigman makes a real visual and sensory “trip”, which brings him in the presence of creatures so advanced compared to man that they can be considered real divinities. Thanks to special effects that have stood the test of time in an astonishing way, James Cameron shows us the possible future of earthlings, with gigantic tsunamis threatening the coasts of the main US metropolises. A sort of warning from the natives of the sea, tired of human violence but at the same time sincerely moved by the feeling that still binds Bud and Lindsey despite everything, capable of dissuading them from vengeful intentions.

A message to all humanity of which Bud becomes the spokesman, who not by chance interprets the words of this fascinating and intelligent people thanks to an explanatory montage of newscasts and archive images. A hymn to the image as a tool for decoding reality, transformed into an invitation to brotherhood between peoples and communion with nature. Yet another gem to be discovered or rediscovered within the career of an irreducible explorer of the human soul and a distrustful lover of technology, which still continues to shape our imagination today.

The hidden thread was born with the intention of retracing the history of cinema in the freest and simplest way possible. Every week a different film of any genre, era and nationality, linked to the previous one by a detail. Themes, year of release, director, protagonist, setting: the only limit is the imagination, the beacon that guides us is the love of cinema. Films talk to each other, we listen to their dialogues.