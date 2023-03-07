And Rosemary’s Baby – Red Ribbon in New York Of Roman Polanski a Madre! Of Darren Aronofskypassing through the jewel of Alexandre Bustillo e Julien Maury Inside – Inside, horror cinema has frequently been able to outline the difficulties and turmoil associated with pregnancy with sinister and frightening stories. The Mexican director fits brilliantly into this vein Michelle Garza Cervera with his first work to Huepresented at the Sitges Festival 2022, at the Turin Film Festival and subsequently winner of the City of Faenza Award for the Newborn NOAM Festivaldedicated to North American cinema. A tale steeped in horror, esotericism and Mexican culture, before which it is difficult to remain indifferent.

The protagonists of the story are Valeria (Natalia Solian) and Raúl (Alfonso Dosal), who yearn for a child and travel all natural and supernatural paths to make their dream come true. When Valeria finally becomes pregnant, however, increasingly disturbing events begin to manifest themselves, which plunge the woman into a state of perpetual restlessness, with harmful consequences on her psyche and on her relationship with Raúl. Between flashbacks with her ex Octavia (Mayra Battle) and bitter quarrels with her toxic family, Valeria carries the pregnancy to term, but the troubles are far from over.

The surprising first work of Michelle Garza Cervera

From the first minutes of the film, the message of to Huewhich works on the well-established atmospheres and dynamics of horror cinema to give life to a lucid and sincere metaphor of pregnancy stress and postpartum depression. Rosemary’s Baby thus it becomes a reference that Michelle Garza Cervera uses to build her own personal path, which sways in perfect balance between body horror and Mexican folklore. The director doesn’t invent anything new, but she makes the best use of a sampling made up of visions of suicides, dangerous spiders, mysterious presences that creep in the shadows and the evergreen theme of demonic possession.

Thanks also to the formidable performance of Natalia Solián and a sound compartment of excellent workmanship, capable of making the noises of the events that Valeria experiences even more frightening, to Hue not only poses the spectator the most classic of dilemmas (is everything really happening or is it just the result of the protagonist’s disturbed psyche?), but plunges him into an increasingly murky and unhealthy atmosphere, up to an epilogue that clearly goes towards Darius Silver and his masterpiece Sighs. Of course, some of the metaphors proposed are screamed and not all the secondary characters are characterized adequately, but in her first film Michelle Garza Cervera demonstrates a remarkable maturity, transforming to Hue in a painful journey into solitude that accompanies too many mothers, at the mercy of slothful companions, dysfunctional families and fears that are difficult to drive away.

Huesera: a valuable body horror poised between Mexican folklore and Roman Polanski’s films

The sudden moments of eroticism intertwine with Valeria’s increasingly evident ailments and with Mexican esoteric culture, resulting in a surprising blend of the sacred, the profane and paranoia. As the minutes go by, fear and horror transform into sincere understanding for the protagonist, who on a path that starts from hope and reaches the most irrepressible sense of guilt finds comfort and help only from people afflicted by the same experiences. Honorable mention for the unsettling and nuanced ending, which leaves us shocked and astonished, but also aware of being faced with a new talented author, with her own strong idea of ​​cinema and storytelling.