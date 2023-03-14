Home Technology Filmmaker Mode will add Dolby Vision quality display compatibility! ｜Audio information
Technology

Filmmaker Mode will add Dolby Vision quality display compatibility! ｜Audio information

by admin
Filmmaker Mode will add Dolby Vision quality display compatibility! ｜Audio information

Watching movies on the TV at home, many friends like to use the Filmmaker Mode jointly produced by the UHD Alliance and a group of Hollywood directors! At present, many high-end models of brands such as LG, Panasonic, and Samsung provide this mode, which makes the picture quality more authentic and presents a feeling closer to the original intention of the producer! But the disadvantage of this mode is that it only supports HDR10 content, so Dolby Vision quality signals cannot directly benefit from related modes! However, at an event held by LG a few days ago, the UHD Alliance established that the Filmmaker Mode will support Dolby Vision content! It is reported that the decision to add support for Dolby Vision in Filmmaker Mode was finalized at the end of last year, so it is expected that the new upgrade will not be until 2024 at the earliest! Since there is no supported model information yet, you can pay close attention to our follow-up reports!

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/filmmaker_2.webp” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209511 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209511 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”/>

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  The illustrator with the wrong stroke who took his revenge thanks to an iPad

You may also like

Mobile gaming is all the rage in 2022...

iPhone 14 in yellow – the new color...

Klipsch Reference Premiere 4 Subwoofers Available This Year｜Audio...

The Emotn N1 in the test, a smart...

Artificial intelligence helps fundraising

Electric coffee warmer buy cheap from 32€ (03/2023)

If a refugee wins the Oscar

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Mobile phone at the wheel: That’s how high...

Google’s generative AI integrated into Gmail and Docs:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy