Watching movies on the TV at home, many friends like to use the Filmmaker Mode jointly produced by the UHD Alliance and a group of Hollywood directors! At present, many high-end models of brands such as LG, Panasonic, and Samsung provide this mode, which makes the picture quality more authentic and presents a feeling closer to the original intention of the producer! But the disadvantage of this mode is that it only supports HDR10 content, so Dolby Vision quality signals cannot directly benefit from related modes! However, at an event held by LG a few days ago, the UHD Alliance established that the Filmmaker Mode will support Dolby Vision content! It is reported that the decision to add support for Dolby Vision in Filmmaker Mode was finalized at the end of last year, so it is expected that the new upgrade will not be until 2024 at the earliest! Since there is no supported model information yet, you can pay close attention to our follow-up reports!

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/filmmaker_2.webp” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209511 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”> news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209511 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”/>

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”