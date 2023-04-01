New month, new streaming offer on Amazon Prime Video. In April, the provider will once again be adding a few new series and many new films to its program. TECHBOOK reveals what’s new to see.

Amazon is one of the largest video streaming providers out there. Prime customers of the online retailer can not only use free premium shipping for EUR 89.90 per year or EUR 8.99 per month (then can be canceled monthly), they also have two streaming services, Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video available. So that Amazon Prime Video can keep up with competitors like Netflix and Disney+, the provider expands the selection of series and films every month. The company also produces its own content under the Amazon Originals name. TECHBOOK reveals which new films and series Amazon Prime Video customers can look forward to in April 2023. It should be noted, however, that the offer can be expanded by Amazon at any time.

New series and seasons on Amazon Prime Video in April

In springtime April, subscribers to Amazon Prime and thus Prime Video can look forward to the 4th season of the comedy highlight “LOL: Last One Laughing”. In addition, “Citadel” is the second most expensive series of all time on the streaming platform.

In addition, various series highlights will also start on other streaming services in April. TECHBOOK provides an overview.

LOL: Last one Laughing (Staffel 4) – ab 6. April

He who laughs last (not) laughs best. In April, numerous German stars on Amazon Prime Video are again trying to make each other laugh. There are familiar faces like Martina Hill, but also new names like Joko Winterscheidt.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Staffel 5) – ab 14. April

In April, the 5th and final season of the comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” comes to Prime Video. In the grand finale, the focus is again fully on Miriam’s career as a stand-up comedienne.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Citadel (Season 1) – from April 28th

With “Citadel” a completely new production comes to Prime Video in April. The proud budget of 250 million US dollars makes the series the second most expensive of all time. Behind the title hides an independent secret service. Years after being wiped out by a crime syndicate, Citadel agents Nadia (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason (Richard Madden) must uncover a conspiracy. Not only are there a lot of enemies standing in their way, but also their missing memories – and their feelings for each other.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

New movies on Amazon Prime Video in April

Film fans will also get their money’s worth with Amazon Prime Video in April. Even if there isn’t just ONE big highlight on the list, the spread is quite wide. Among other things, the “Sopranos” prequel “Many Saints of Newark” comes onto the platform, as does the horror hit “Candyman” and “Practical Magic”, the classic with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

Hatching – ab 12. April

On the outside, 12-year-old Tanja leads a perfect life. However, the girl is under enormous pressure and desperately wants to please her mother, a former figure skater. One day she finds a strange egg in the forest. Eventually something dangerous slips out of it and takes possession of her.

Judy Blume Forever – ab 21. April

A documentary about the American children’s and young adult author Judy Blume.

Practical Magic – ab 22. April

The two sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman) come from an ancient family of witches. Although this allows them to use white magic, they are cursed for doing so, so that any man who falls in love with them dies.

Candyman – ab 26. April

Horror slaher film Candyman is also new to Amazon Prime Video in April.

These were the new series on Amazon Prime Video in March

The Flash (Season 8) – Coming March 1st

In March, among other things, the eighth season of the superhero series “The Flash” will be coming to Amazon Prime Video. In it, supernaturally fast Barry (Grant Gustin) and his friends must face Despero (Tony Curran), who is endowed with telepathic powers.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Cathedral (Season 2) – from March 17th

In Season 2 of the popular Brazilian drama series, Pedro Dom becomes Rio de Janeiro’s most notorious criminal. Therefore, he has to assume a new identity and fundamentally question who he can still trust.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Sin Huellas (Season 1) – from March 17th

Desi (Carolina Yuste) and Cata (Camila Sodi) come from rather poor backgrounds and work as cleaners. One day, when they come across a dead body while cleaning the house of one of Alicante’s most powerful families, they become suspects themselves after cleaning the crime scene.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

These were the new films on Amazon Prime Video in March

Freaky – from March 4th

Freaky is a twist on the hit 2003 comedy Freaky Friday. When serial killer Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) plans to murder 17-year-old Millie (Kathryn Newton), he unleashes an ancient curse . Suddenly, the two find themselves in each other’s bodies. For the killer, this is a prime opportunity to kill inside the innocent-looking young woman. Millie, on the other hand, has 24 hours to find a way to switch bodies back.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Promising Young Woman – ab 18. März

After the rape and subsequent death of her best friend, Cassie (Carey Mulligan) decides to drop out of medical school. From now on, the former model student lives in isolation. However, she goes through the clubs once a week, feigning heavy drinking in front of us, waiting to be picked up to then confront the men. When she finds out one day that her friend’s rapist is getting married, she hatches a revenge plan.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Dune – from March 26th

In 2021, “Dune” was one of the biggest cinema hits of the year. Now the sci-fi film is also coming to Amazon Prime Video. In the year 10191, a power struggle rages on for dominance of mankind’s galactic empire. Therefore, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) is sent to the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis. That is where the miracle drug Spice can be found, which not only affects the body, but is also important for space travel. Leto sets off with his lover Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and his son Paul (Timothée Chalamet), knowing full well that a trap will be set for him there. In addition to numerous dangers, the native Femen are also waiting on the planet, who are not necessarily well-disposed towards strangers after the previous violent occupation.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Rent or buy films and series from Amazon Prime Video

The series and films mentioned above are included in the Amazon Prime subscription and are therefore available to customers free of charge. Apart from that, there is a variety of other content that can be borrowed or bought for a fee. If you rent a film, it is available to you for 30 days, but not indefinitely. After the first start of the content, it remains in the digital video library for only 48 hours.

Do you prefer to watch Netflix or Sky? Here are the new Netflix highlights, the new releases for this month on Paramount+, Sky and Disney+!