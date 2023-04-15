films, series and programs to see on April 15th…

There are many options available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the appointment with the evening of Amicibroadcast starting at 21:20 on Canale 5. Rai 1 responds with The Masked Singerwhile on La 7 it gives space to cultural and environmental study with Eden – A planet to save.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of adventure, planning in succession The Lost World – Jurassic Park e The Scorpion King 2 – A Warrior’s Tale. Rete 4 replies with Bomber e Save Private Ryanwhile at 1:45 on Rai 3 it is broadcast Drive My Carwinner of the Academy Award for Best International Film in 2022. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 15, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The masked singer (show)

00:50 – Hello male (talk show)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 9)

10:10 pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 8)

11.00 pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Dossier (news)

00:40 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)

01:20 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:45 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:50 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Fifth dimension – The future is already here (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)

00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:35 – The right place (column)

01:45 – Drive My Car (film by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, 2021)

Network 4

21:25 – Bomber (film by Michele Lupo, 1982)

11:40 pm – Saving Private Ryan (film by Steven Spielberg, 1998)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)

00:45 – TG 5 special (news)

01:50 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – The lost world – Jurassic Park (film by Steven Spielberg, 1997)

23:50 – The Scorpion King 2 – A Warrior’s Tale (film by Russell Mulcahy, 2008)

01:55 – Open studio – The day (column)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

TV 8

20:45 – Moto 2 – Qualifying GP Americas (motorcycling)

10.00 pm – Moto 2 – GP Americas Sprint (motorcycling)

11.30pm – Brotherhood (film by Ric Roman Waugh, 2017)

New ones

21:25 – The perfect robbery (film by Roger Donaldson, 2008)

11:45pm – Faking It – Lies or truth? (real TV)

01:25 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – I stop when I want (film by Sydney Sibilia, 2014)

11.00 pm – The vacationers (film by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, 2018)

01:25 – Respectful people (film by Luigi Zampa, 1975)

Iris

21:00 – Presumed innocent (film by Alan J. Pakula, 1990)

11:35 pm – The Pelican Brief (film by Alan J. Pakula, 1993)

Cielo

21:15 – Malice (film by Salvatore Samperi, 1973)

11.15pm – Malizia 2mila (film by Salvatore Samperi, 1991)

01:15 – Riga: capital of sex tourism (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Grand Isle (film by Steven S. Campanelli, 2019)

22:55 – The robbery of the century (film by Ariel Winograd, 2020)

00:55 – Amityville – The awakening (film by Franck Khalfoun, 2017)

Rai 5

21:15 – In the temple of the gods – The shoemaker of Ulysses (show)

10.45 pm – Piovani: The new life (show)

11.55pm – The Beatles and India (documentary)

00:15 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:30 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:35 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.