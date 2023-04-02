Several alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Fabio Fazio and its What’s the weather likebroadcast starting at 20:00 on Rai 3. Canale 5 replies at 21:20 with The show of recordswhile for current events space a White area e It’s not the arenabroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rai Movie offers an evening full of great cinema and varied nuances, broadcasting in succession Copperman by Eros Puglielli, Happy Birthday Mr Grape con Johnny Depp e Leonardo DiCaprio e The sacrifice of the sacred deer Of Yorgos Lanthimos. Cielo responds by broadcasting in prime time The rivers of purplewhile in the late evening on Rai 5 it is broadcast A freezing winterstarring a very young girl Jennifer Lawrence. A mention also for Iris, which broadcasts Inconceivable and following The Burning Plain – The border of solitude. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 2, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Stay with me (television series, season 1 episode 7)

11.40pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:55 – Cinematograph Special – 14th Bif&st edition – Bari International Film&Tv Festival (column)

01:25 – Applause (column)

Rai 2

9:00pm – NCIS Los Angeles (TV Series, Season 14 Episode 12)

21:50 – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episode 12)

10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports column)

01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:05 – Check-Up (directory)

01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (talk show)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – The scandalous life of Lady W (film by Sheree Folkson, 2015)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 night (news)

Italia 1

20:25 – Inside (surveys)

11.55pm – Pressing (sports column)

01:50 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

21:15 – It’s not the arena (current events)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – On air (news)

01:50 – Uozzap (column)

TV 8

21:15 – MotoGP – Argentine GP (motorcycling)

10.00 pm – MotoGP – Red zone (sports section)

11:00 pm – Perspectives of a crime (film by Pete Travis, 2008)

New ones

21:25 – Wife change (real TV)

00:40 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Copperman (film by Eros Puglielli, 2019)

22:55 – Happy birthday Mr. Grape (film by Lasse Hallström, 1993)

01:00 – The sacrifice of the sacred deer (film di Yorgos Lanthimos, 2017)

Iris

21:00 – Inconceivable (film di Jonathan Baker, 2017)

23:20 – The Burning Plain – The edge of solitude (film by Guillermo Arriaga, 2008)

01:25 – Silent Witness (film by Monika Mitchell, 2015)

Cielo

21:15 – The Purple Rivers (film by Mathieu Kassovitz, 2000)

23:15 – Sex Life (documentario)

00:15 – Penissimo (documentary)

01:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Cave – Water at the throat (film by Tom Waller, 2019)

11:05pm – Chapelwaite (television series, season 1 episodes 3-4)

00:40 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:45 – The Misfits (film di Renny Harlin, 2021)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Italy 7 – The Anthropocene (documentary)

11:10 pm – A freezing winter (film by Debra Granik, 2010)

00:55 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:00 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:25 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.