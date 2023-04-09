Even at Easter, we’re here to suggest what to watch on TV tonight. On Canale 5 he returns with a new appointment The show of recordswhile the column is broadcast on Rai 3 in prime time The village of villages. Space instead for seriality on Rai 2, which continues the programming of NCIS, NCIS Hawai’i e NCIS Los Angeles.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 dedicates the evening to Leonardo Pieraccionibroadcasting the films he directed and starred in succession The cyclone e Graduates. Rete 4 replies with Little Lord e Try to catch mewhile Rai 3 broadcasts in the late evening Hugo Cabret Of Martin Scorsese. Also excellent is the programming of TV 8, which broadcasts two cult films of the 90s such as Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves e The Bicentennial Man. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 9, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – Friends for the skin (film by Pierluigi Di Lallo, 2022)

11.10pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:20 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:25 – Subheading (current events)

00:55 – Applause (column)

01:55 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 2

9:00pm – NCIS (TV Series, Season 20 Episode 10)

9:50pm – NCIS Hawai’i (TV Series, Season 2 Episode 10)

10:35 pm – NCIS Los Angeles (television series, season 14 episode 10)

11:20 pm – Beckett (film by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, 2021)

01:10 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:15 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:20 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

21:15 – The village of villages (column)

11.25 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

23:55 – Hugo Cabret (film by Martin Scorsese, 2011)

Network 4

21:25 – Little Lord (Jack Gold film, 1980)

11:40pm – Catch Me If You Can (film by Steven Spielberg, 2002)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – The cyclone (film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, 1996)

11.20pm – Graduates (film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, 1995)

01:10 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

20:45 – The Hobbit – An unexpected journey (film by Peter Jackson, 2012)

23:45 – Cloud Atlas (film by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, 2012)

TV 8

21:30 – Robin Hood – Prince of thieves (film by Kevin Reynolds, 1991)

00:00 – Bicentennial Man (film by Chris Columbus, 1999)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Mia and the white lion (film by Gilles de Maistre, 2018)

10:55 pm – The last wolf (film by Jean-Jacques Annaud, 2015)

01:00 – Capri-Revolution (film by Mario Martone, 2018)

Iris

21:00 – Woman in Gold (film by Simon Curtis, 2015)

11:20 pm – Sara’s key (film by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, 2010)

01:20 – Hollywood Homicide (film di Ron Shelton, 2003)

Cielo

21:15 – The Lincoln Lawyer (film di Brad Furman, 2011)

23:15 – Sex Life (documentario)

00:15 – Riga: capital of sex tourism (documentary)

01:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Il mistero di Ragnarok (film by Mikkel Brænne Sandemose, 2013)

11pm – Chapelwaite (TV Series, Season 1 Episodes 5-6)

00:30 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:35 – The Machinist (Brad Anderson film, 2004)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Italy 7 – The Anthropocene (documentary)

10.10pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:00 – Silence (film by Martin Scorsese, 2016)

01:35 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:40 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.