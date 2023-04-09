Home Technology films, series and programs to see on April 9…
Technology

films, series and programs to see on April 9…

by admin
films, series and programs to see on April 9…

Even at Easter, we’re here to suggest what to watch on TV tonight. On Canale 5 he returns with a new appointment The show of recordswhile the column is broadcast on Rai 3 in prime time The village of villages. Space instead for seriality on Rai 2, which continues the programming of NCIS, NCIS Hawai’i e NCIS Los Angeles.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 dedicates the evening to Leonardo Pieraccionibroadcasting the films he directed and starred in succession The cyclone e Graduates. Rete 4 replies with Little Lord e Try to catch mewhile Rai 3 broadcasts in the late evening Hugo Cabret Of Martin Scorsese. Also excellent is the programming of TV 8, which broadcasts two cult films of the 90s such as Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves e The Bicentennial Man. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 9, 2023

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for...

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for…

  • The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…
  • Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…
  • Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:30 – Friends for the skin (film by Pierluigi Di Lallo, 2022)
11.10pm – TG 1 special (news)
00:20 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
00:25 – Subheading (current events)
00:55 – Applause (column)
01:55 – Rai News 24 (news)

See also  Netto sells electric lawn mowers at bargain prices

Rai 2

9:00pm – NCIS (TV Series, Season 20 Episode 10)
9:50pm – NCIS Hawai’i (TV Series, Season 2 Episode 10)
10:35 pm – NCIS Los Angeles (television series, season 14 episode 10)
11:20 pm – Beckett (film by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, 2021)
01:10 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
01:15 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:20 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

21:15 – The village of villages (column)
11.25 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
23:55 – Hugo Cabret (film by Martin Scorsese, 2011)

Network 4

21:25 – Little Lord (Jack Gold film, 1980)
11:40pm – Catch Me If You Can (film by Steven Spielberg, 2002)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)
00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – The cyclone (film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, 1996)
11.20pm – Graduates (film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, 1995)
01:10 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

20:45 – The Hobbit – An unexpected journey (film by Peter Jackson, 2012)
23:45 – Cloud Atlas (film by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, 2012)

TV 8

21:30 – Robin Hood – Prince of thieves (film by Kevin Reynolds, 1991)
00:00 – Bicentennial Man (film by Chris Columbus, 1999)

Here all the TV series of the Disney+ world

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)
00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Mia and the white lion (film by Gilles de Maistre, 2018)
10:55 pm – The last wolf (film by Jean-Jacques Annaud, 2015)
01:00 – Capri-Revolution (film by Mario Martone, 2018)

Iris

21:00 – Woman in Gold (film by Simon Curtis, 2015)
11:20 pm – Sara’s key (film by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, 2010)
01:20 – Hollywood Homicide (film di Ron Shelton, 2003)

See also  Martian bricks, Titan seaplanes, NASA funds 14 future space exploration concepts | TechNews Technology New Report

Cielo

21:15 – The Lincoln Lawyer (film di Brad Furman, 2011)
23:15 – Sex Life (documentario)
00:15 – Riga: capital of sex tourism (documentary)
01:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Il mistero di Ragnarok (film by Mikkel Brænne Sandemose, 2013)
11pm – Chapelwaite (TV Series, Season 1 Episodes 5-6)
00:30 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:35 – The Machinist (Brad Anderson film, 2004)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Italy 7 – The Anthropocene (documentary)
10.10pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)
23:00 – Silence (film by Martin Scorsese, 2016)
01:35 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:40 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV...

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV…

  • HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…
  • AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: The unique Ambilight features intelligent LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond in a…
  • CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

You may also like

This is the true soundbar king

Wind turbines from 165 euros: This is why...

Vivo X Flip thin folding machine exposed!The concept...

How to turn off automatic Wi-Fi on iPhone?...

Only one signature is missing: When will the...

Magenta T Phone Pro, Sonos Era 300 und...

YouTuber measured iOS 16.4 battery life update and...

Easter greetings 2023: For WhatsApp and Co.: The...

Super compact Sony Walkman NW-A306 Digital Walkman out...

Twitter is again displaying pro-government Russian accounts more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy