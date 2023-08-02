films, series and programs to see on August 2nd…

Several alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the new episode of Lady Foxbroadcast at 21:20 on Canale 5. Rai 2 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the twelfth season of Crimes in Paradisewhile for current events space a White areabroadcast at 21:20 on Rete 4.

Many options also with regard to the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening, Rai proposes Among the waves of Hawaii Of Lee Friedlanderwhile Nove responds by broadcasting the masterpieces of Sergio Leone For a bunch of dollars e For a Few Dollars More. Lastly, the proposal by Rai Movie, which it broadcasts earlier, should be mentioned Havana Kyrie Of Paolo Consorti and to follow It is not a country for young people Of John Veronesi. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on August 2, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Among the waves of Hawaii (film by Lee Friedlander, 2022)

11.05 pm – TG 1 Evening (newscast)

23:10 – The world through the eyes of Overland (report)

00:10 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

00:40 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:45 – Subheading (current events)

01:15 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 2

21:20 – Crimes in Paradise (television series, season 12 episodes 7-8)

11.30 pm – Stories of women at the crossroads (column)

00:40 – Maladies (Carter film, 2012)

Rai 3

21:20 – In the short century (column)

11.00 pm – TG 3 Summer night line (column)

23:35 – Sleepless – The avenger (film by Baran bo Odar, 2017)

01:10 – Source of life (column)

01:40 – On the road to Damascus (column)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – Public Enemy – A man on the run (film by Felix Herzogenrath, 2018)

Channel 5

21:20 – Mrs. Fox (television series, season 1 episode 3)

11:15 pm – Mothers – A life of love (television series, season 1 episode 8)

01:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Freedom Summer (scientific section)

00:20 – The forbidden story (documentary)

01:10 – Spy Hunt – The Enemy Within (television series, season 1 episode 3)

the 7

21:15 – Domina (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2-3)

00:20 – TG La 7 (news)

00:30 – On air summer (current events)

01:10 – Like – Everything you like (column)

01:50 – The air that blows summer (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Name That Tune – Guess the song (show)

00:00 – Italia’s Got Talent – Best Of (talent show)

New ones

21:25 – A Fistful of Dollars (film by Sergio Leone, 1964)

00:10 – For a few dollars more (film by Sergio Leone, 1965)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Havana Kyrie (film by Paolo Consorti, 2019)

10:55 pm – It’s not a country for young people (film by Giovanni Veronesi, 2017)

00:45 – Southpaw – The last challenge (film by Antoine Fuqua, 2015)

Iris

21:00 – The Knight of Lagardère (film by Philippe de Broca, 1997)

11:35 pm – Empire of the Wolves (film by Chris Nahon, 2005)

Cielo

21:15 – Planet of the Sharks (film di Mark Atkins, 2016)

23:15 – Creole (film by Antonio Bonifacio, 1993)

01:00 – A beautiful black governess (film by Luigi Russo, 1976)

Rai 4

21:20 – Infamous – Beautiful and damned (film by Joshua Caldwell, 2020)

11:00 pm – ID:A (film by Christian E. Christiansen, 2021)

00:50 – Narcos: Mexico (television series, season 2 episode 3)

01:50 – Skyline (film by Greg Strause and Colin Strause, 2010)

Rai 5

9.15 pm – Final concert of the “2 August” International Composition Competition (musical)

23:35 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:15 – The hands of art (documentary)

