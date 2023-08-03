films, series and programs to see on August 3rd…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question. At 21:25 on Rai 1 the appointment with Alberto Angela and its Noos – The Adventure of Knowledgewhile Canale 5 responds with Michelle Impossible & Friends. Space instead for the seriality on Italia 1, which continues the programming of the episodes of Chicago Fire e Chicago Med.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Network 4 broadcasts in succession Déjà vu – Race against time Of Tony Scott e The Doorman Of Ryūhei Kitamurawhile Rai Movie replies with Serenity Of Joss Whedon e All the money in the world Of Ridley Scott. Also noteworthy is the proposal from Nove, which is broadcast in prime time The Legend of Zorro. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on August 3, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Noos – The adventure of knowledge (column)

11.45pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

11.50 pm – Noos – Travels in nature (column)

00:55 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:25 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:30 – Movie Mag (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – Cobra Task Force 11 (television series, season 26)

11.10pm – Open theaters (theater)

01:20 – Infernet (film by Giuseppe Ferlito, 2015)

Rai 3

21:20 – The courage to be Franco (documentary)

11.15pm – 100 works – Art returns home (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (column)

00:30 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:35 – Newton – The medicine of tomorrow (scientific section)

01:45 – Rai News 24 (news)

Network 4

21:20 – Déjà vu – Race against time (film by Tony Scott, 2006)

00:15 – The Doorman (film di Ryūhei Kitamura, 2020)

Channel 5

21:20 – Michelle Impossible & Friends (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Chicago Fire (television series, season 11 episodes 7-8)

11:00pm – Chicago Med (TV Series, Season 7 Episodes 18-19)

00:45 – The Cleaning Lady (television series, season 2 episode 4)

01:35 – Spy Hunt – The Enemy Within (television series, season 1 episode 4)

the 7

20:35 – On air Summer (current events)

11:15 pm – Handsome, honest, an Australian immigrant would marry an unsullied fellow villager (film by Luigi Zampa, 1971)

01:40 – The wind blowing Summer (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – The Core (film by Jon Amiel, 2003)

23:15 – Killer Bees – Api murders (film by Michael Karen, 2008)

01:15 – American Pie Presents: Beta House (film di Andrew Waller, 2007)

New ones

21:25 – The Legend of Zorro (film di Martin Campbell, 2005)

00:35 – Undressed (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Serenity (film di Joss Whedon, 2005)

11:05pm – All the money in the world (film by Ridley Scott, 2017)

01:25 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Official Secrets – State secret (Gavin Hood film, 2019)

Iris

21:00 – The debt (film by John Madden, 2010)

11:25 pm – 48 hours (film by Walter Hill, 1982)

01:25 – The man who wasn’t there (film by Joel and Ethan Coen, 2001)

Cielo

21:15 – Taxes 2 (film by Gérard Krawczyk, 2000)

11:15 pm – The tricks of Venus (film by Massimo Dallamano, 1969)

01:00 – Porn Inc. (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Hawaii Five-0 (television series, season 4 episodes 17-18-19)

23:35 – Ted Bundy – Criminal fascination (film by Joe Berlinger, 2019)

01:30 – Narcos: Mexico (television series, season 2 episode 4)

Rai 5

21:15 – Visions (column)

10.05 pm – Into the Hairy – Festival of Two Worlds 2023 (show)

10:55 pm – Jaco, the film (documentary)

00:40 – Stevie Nicks Wild at Heart (documentario)

01:30 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:35 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

