films, series and programs to see on August 4th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with I dream and I am awakeshow of Massimo Ranieri on air at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of The girl and the officerwhile for current events space a The third cluescheduled at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rai 3 proposes Hang him higher Of Ted Postwhile La 7 broadcasts in succession Baby Boom Of Charles Shyer e Annie and I Of Woody Allen. Lastly, the proposal by Rai Movie, which it broadcasts earlier, should be mentioned The big red one Of Samuel Fuller and to follow Starship Troopers – Space Infantry Of Paul Verhoeven. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on August 4, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – I dream and I am awake (show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Special In his image (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – Professor T (television series, season 2 episodes 3-4)

11.10pm – Total Summer Football (sports section)

00:00 – Last Trace: Berlin (TV Series, Season 7 Episode 11)

00:50 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:55 – Pilots (TV series, season 1)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

9:25pm – Hang him higher (Ted Post film, 1968)

11.20pm – Oil (news)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (column)

00:35 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:40 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

00:55 – Hello Cubans (cortometraggio)

01:25 – Soleil Ô (film by Med Hondo, 1973)

Network 4

21:20 – The third clue (current events)

00:50 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 13)

Channel 5

21:20 – The girl and the officer (television series, season 1 episode 25-26-27)

00:15 – Station 19 (television series, season 5 episode 4)

01:10 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

9:20pm – Chicago PD (TV Series, Season 10 Episodes 11-12)

11:05pm – Law & Order: Organized Crime (television series, season 2 episodes 14-15)

00:45 – Spy Hunt – The Enemy Within (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

the 7

21:15 – Baby Boom (film di Charles Shyer, 1987)

11:15pm – Annie and I (film by Woody Allen, 1977)

01:10 – TG La 7 (news)

TV 8

21:30 – The crimes of the BarLume (television series, season 6 episodes 1-2)

01:00 – FBI: Operation Nanny (film by John Whitesell, 2006)

New ones

21:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

11:10pm – Hitler (documentary)

01:40 – Airport Security: Europa (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The big red one (film by Samuel Fuller, 1980)

11:10 pm – Starship Troopers – Space Infantry (film by Paul Verhoeven, 1997)

01:20 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:25 – The Tourist (film by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2010)

Iris

21:00 – Hearts in Atlantis (film by Scott Hicks, 2001)

23:10 – Match Point (film by Woody Allen, 2005)

01:45 – Big Fat Liar (film di Shawn Levy, 2002)

Cielo

21:15 – Malamore (film by Eriprando Visconti, 1982)

11:15 pm – Ursula’s sister (film by Enzo Milioni, 1978)

01:00 – Porn stripped bare (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Revenge mission (film by Jesse V. Johnson, 2019)

22:45 – Triple Threat (film di Jesse V. Johnson, 2019)

00:30 – Narcos: Mexico (television series, season 2 episode 5)

01:25 – Captive State (film di Rupert Wyatt, 2019)

Rai 5

9.15 pm – Puccini Anthology Concert (musical)

22:45 – Save the Date (rubrica)

23:15 – Thelonious Monk and Pannonica: an American tale (documentary)

00:10 – Franco Battiato on tour (musical)

01:15 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:20 – Art Night (documentario)

