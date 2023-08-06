films, series and programs to see on August 6th…

Many options available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Tim Summer Hits – The Best Ofmusical show broadcast at 9 pm on Rai 2. Canale 5 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of The girl and the officerwhile for current events space a The girlsscheduled at 21:20 on Rai 3.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Rete 4 dedicates the evening to Italian cinema with An over the top party Of Vincent Salemme e The heart is commanded Of John Morricone. Rai Movie replies with The right to count Of Theodore Melfi e The Wife – Living in the shadows by Björn Rungewhile Iris proposes in succession The Man of the Two Shadows e Doctor Zhivago. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on August 6, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Disappearance (television series, season 1 episodes 9-10)

11.30 pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:45 – Applause (column)

01:20 – Sicilian Vespers (musical)

Rai 2

21:00 – Tim Summer Hits – The Best Of (musicale)

11.45 pm – Sports Sunday Summer (sports column)

00:45 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:50 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:55 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – The girls (current events)

11.15pm – TG 3 Sera (newscast)

11.30pm – Souvenir of Italy (documentary)

01:20 – The Lake in Peril (film by William Cameron Menzies, 1951)

Network 4

21:25 – An exaggerated party (film by Vincenzo Salemme, 2018)

11:35 pm – The heart is commanded (film by Giovanni Morricone, 2003)

01:30 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

01:50 – The wife on vacation… the lover in town (film by Sergio Martino, 1980)

Channel 5

21:20 – The girl and the officer (television series, season 1 episode 28-29-30)

00:15 – Station 19 (television series, season 5 episode 5)

01:10 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – FBI: Most Wanted (television series, season 3 episode 21)

11:05pm – Law & Order: Special Unit (TV Series, Season 23 Episodes 11-12)

00:45 – Spy hunt – The Enemy Within (television series, season 1 episode 8)

01:35 – E-Planet (column)

the 7

9:15 pm – Miss Marple (TV series, season 1 episodes 3-4)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

TV 8

21:30 – Italia’s Got Talent – Best Of (talent shoe)

11.30pm – I Love Shopping (film by PJ Hogan, 2009)

01:30 – Big Mama (movie on King Gosnell, 2000)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Arrest sex (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The right to count (film by Theodore Melfi, 2016)

23:15 – The Wife – Living in the shadows (film by Björn Runge, 2017)

01:00 – Havana kyrie (film by Paolo Consorti, 2019)

Iris

21:00 – The man with two shadows (film by Terence Young, 1971)

10:55 pm – Doctor Zhivago (film by David Lean, 1965)

01:55 – Money (Steven Hilliard Stern film, 1991)

Cielo

21:15 – Dark Tide (film by John Stockwell, 2012)

23:15 – Porn Valley (docureality)

00:15 – Flesh Air – Sex Girls Hot Cars (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – Les Miserables (film by Ladj Ly, 2019)

11:05pm – Evil Angel – Brightburn (film on David Yarovesky, 2019)

00:35 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:40 – Zombieland – Double hit (film by Ruben Fleischer, 2019)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Italy (documentario)

10.10pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:05 – Parasite (film di Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Wild Italy (documentario)

