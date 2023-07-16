films, series and programs to see on July 15th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always we are here to answer this question and to give you useful tips for the evening. In the early evening on Rai 1 there is the show 20 years that we are Italianwhile Canale 5 replies with a new appointment with The show of records. Space also for cultural and environmental study with Eden – A planet to savebroadcast at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of adventure and emotion, proposing in succession Back to the Future e Spiders 3D. Rai Movie responds by dedicating the evening to Italian cinema with The professors arrive e Skin enemies. Finally, the Rai 2 proposal, which it broadcasts, should be noted Dangerous cures Of Jeff Hare. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 15, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – 20 years that we are Italian (show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Filming Italy Sardegna Festival (event)

01:15 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:20 – A thousand and one books (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – Dangerous Cure (Jeff Hare film, 2021)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (column)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – Swimming: Fukuoka 2023 (world championships)

Rai 3

21:20 – My brilliant friend – Story of the new surname (television series, season 2 episodes 3-4)

11.40pm – Tg 3 Sera (news)

11:55 pm – Pink stone star (film by Marcello Sannino, 2020)

01:35 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:45 – Drive My Car (film by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, 2021)

Network 4

21:25 – Dynasties – The adventure of life (documentary)

11.40pm – Freewheeling (film by Vincenzo Salemme, 2000)

01:35 – TG 4 L’ultima Ora Notte (newscast)

01:50 – Super Estate 1998 (show)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Back to the Future (film by Robert Zemeckis, 1985)

23:45 – Spiders 3D (film di Tibor Takács, 2013)

01:35 – Formula E Rome (motor racing)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

TV 8

21:30 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

10.45pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

00:00 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – Lady Gucci – The story of Patrizia Reggiani (documentary)

11.20 pm – Looking for Elisa – The Claps crime (documentary)

01:00 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The teachers arrive (film by Ivan Silvestrini, 2018)

10:50 pm – Enemies for the skin (film by Luca Lucini, 2016)

00:35 – A fantastic coming and going (film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, 2013)

Iris

21:00 – Passenger 57 – Terror at high altitude (film by Kevin Hooks, 1992)

10:50 pm – 10 am: flat calm (film by Phillip Noyce, 1989)

00:50 – Java Heat (film di Conor Allyn, 2013)

Cielo

21:15 – Viol@ (film by Donatella Maiorca, 1998)

11.15pm – The girls from the East – Between dream and reality (documentary)

00:15 – Porno Valley (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – 12 Round (movie on Renny Harlin, 2009)

23:10 – Outback (film di Mike Green, 2019)

00:40 – Eli Roth’s History of Horror (documentario)

01:25 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (documentary)

01:30 – The Void – The void (film by Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie, 2016)

Rai 5

21:15 – Visions (column)

21:45 – Medea (show)

23:35 – 1 Meter Closer (evento)

11.55pm – Dance Abundance Bertoni (show)

00:40 – Rock Legends (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

