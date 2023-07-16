films, series and programs to see on July 16th…

There are many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the new episodes of Disappearancebroadcast starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Rai 2 responds with a new appointment with Tim Summer Hitswhile for further information space a The girls e A particular dayscheduled respectively at 21:25 on Rai 3 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Channel 5 airs Instant Family Of Sean Anderswhile Rete 4 proposes in succession Madly in love Of Castellano and Pipolo e Malena Of Giuseppe Tornatore. Finally, the proposal by Iris should be noted, which transmits two real milestones of cinema such as The bachelor Of Mike Nichols e Wasted Youth Of Nicholas Ray. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 16, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Disappearance (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

11.25pm ​​– TG 1 Sera (news)

11.30 pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:40 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:45 – Witnesses and protagonists (column)

Rai 2

21:00 – Tim Summer Hits (musicale)

11.45 pm – Sports Sunday Summer (sports column)

00:30 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:45 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:50 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:55 – Swimming: Fukuoka 2023 (world championships)

Rai 3

21:25 – The girls (current events)

11.35pm – Tg 3 Sera (news)

11.45pm – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

11.50pm – Happy birthday Massimo (documentary)

01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:40 – Hearts without borders (film by Luigi Zampa, 1950)

Network 4

21:25 – Madly in love (film by Castellano and Pipolo, 1981)

11.50pm – Malèna (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 2000)

Channel 5

21:20 – Instant Family (film on Sean Anders, 2018)

11.40pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:15 – Don’t lie (TV series, season 1 episode 5)

Italia 1

21:20 – FBI Most Wanted (television series, season 3 episodes 15-16)

11:05pm – Law & Order: Special Unit (TV Series, Season 23 Episodes 4-5)

00:45 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 2 episode 7)

01:35 – E-Planet (column)

the 7

21:15 – A particular day (column)

11.25pm ​​– La 7 Doc (documentary)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – On air summer (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Italia’s Got Talent – Best Of (talent show)

23:30 – (S)Ex List (film by Mark Mylod, 2011)

01:30 – Sex Movie in 4D (film di Sean Anders, 2008)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Wife change (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Best Enemies (film by Robin Bissell, 2019)

23:30 – A United Kingdom – The love that changed history (film by Amma Asante, 2016)

01:20 – Green Book (film by Peter Farrelly, 2019)

Iris

21:00 – The Graduate (film by Mike Nichols, 1967)

11:15 pm – Without a Cause (film by Nicholas Ray, 1955)

01:30 – One night to decide (film by Philip Haas, 2000)

Cielo

21:15 – The wind of forgiveness (film by Lasse Hallström, 2005)

23:15 – Porno Valley (docureality)

00:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Hinterland (film by Stefan Ruzowitzky, 2021)

11:00 pm – 70 Binladens – Reservoir Dogs of Bilbao (film by Koldo Serra, 2018)

00:50 – Jumper – Without borders (film by Doug Liman, 2008)

Rai 5

21:15 – The kingdom of the whales (documentary)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

11:05pm – A just cause (film by Mimi Leder, 2018)

01:05 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:10 – TuttiFrutti (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

