films, series and programs to see on July 16th…

by admin
There are many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the new episodes of Disappearancebroadcast starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Rai 2 responds with a new appointment with Tim Summer Hitswhile for further information space a The girls e A particular dayscheduled respectively at 21:25 on Rai 3 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Channel 5 airs Instant Family Of Sean Anderswhile Rete 4 proposes in succession Madly in love Of Castellano and Pipolo e Malena Of Giuseppe Tornatore. Finally, the proposal by Iris should be noted, which transmits two real milestones of cinema such as The bachelor Of Mike Nichols e Wasted Youth Of Nicholas Ray. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 16, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Disappearance (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)
11.25pm ​​– TG 1 Sera (news)
11.30 pm – TG 1 special (news)
00:40 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
00:45 – Witnesses and protagonists (column)

Rai 2

21:00 – Tim Summer Hits (musicale)
11.45 pm – Sports Sunday Summer (sports column)
00:30 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
00:45 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:50 – Rai News 24 (news)
01:55 – Swimming: Fukuoka 2023 (world championships)

Rai 3

21:25 – The girls (current events)
11.35pm – Tg 3 Sera (news)
11.45pm – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)
11.50pm – Happy birthday Massimo (documentary)
01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:40 – Hearts without borders (film by Luigi Zampa, 1950)

Network 4

21:25 – Madly in love (film by Castellano and Pipolo, 1981)
11.50pm – Malèna (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 2000)

Channel 5

21:20 – Instant Family (film on Sean Anders, 2018)
11.40pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
00:15 – Don’t lie (TV series, season 1 episode 5)

Italia 1

21:20 – FBI Most Wanted (television series, season 3 episodes 15-16)
11:05pm – Law & Order: Special Unit (TV Series, Season 23 Episodes 4-5)
00:45 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 2 episode 7)
01:35 – E-Planet (column)

the 7

21:15 – A particular day (column)
11.25pm ​​– La 7 Doc (documentary)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – On air summer (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Italia’s Got Talent – Best Of (talent show)
23:30 – (S)Ex List (film by Mark Mylod, 2011)
01:30 – Sex Movie in 4D (film di Sean Anders, 2008)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)
00:45 – Wife change (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Best Enemies (film by Robin Bissell, 2019)
23:30 – A United Kingdom – The love that changed history (film by Amma Asante, 2016)
01:20 – Green Book (film by Peter Farrelly, 2019)

Iris

21:00 – The Graduate (film by Mike Nichols, 1967)
11:15 pm – Without a Cause (film by Nicholas Ray, 1955)
01:30 – One night to decide (film by Philip Haas, 2000)

Cielo

21:15 – The wind of forgiveness (film by Lasse Hallström, 2005)
23:15 – Porno Valley (docureality)
00:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Hinterland (film by Stefan Ruzowitzky, 2021)
11:00 pm – 70 Binladens – Reservoir Dogs of Bilbao (film by Koldo Serra, 2018)
00:50 – Jumper – Without borders (film by Doug Liman, 2008)

Rai 5

21:15 – The kingdom of the whales (documentary)
10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)
11:05pm – A just cause (film by Mimi Leder, 2018)
01:05 – Rai News – Night (newscast)
01:10 – TuttiFrutti (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

