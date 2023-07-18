films, series and programs to see on July 18th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the television miniseries Paolo Borsellinobroadcast starting at 21:20 on Canale 5. Rai 1 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of One heart two destinieswhile for current events space a Filorosso e In onda Estatescheduled respectively at 21:20 on Rai 3 and at 20:35 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rai 2 broadcasts in prime time Flight mode Of Fausto Brizziwhile the second evening of Rete 4, Canale 5 and La 7 is respectively occupied by Ocean’s Thirteen Of Steven Soderbergh, Our Father Of Claudius Walnut and The Boy in the Striped Pajamas Of Mark Herman. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 18, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – One heart two destinies (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

11.10pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

11:15 pm – The cliff of mysteries (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

01:10 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

01:40 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:45 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – Airplane mode (film by Fausto Brizzi, 2019)

23:10 – Bar Stella (show)

00:05 – Cimitille Award (event)

01:20 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Pilots (television series, season 1)

01:55 – Swimming: Fukuoka 2023 (world championships)

Rai 3

21:20 – Filorosso (current events)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (current events)

00:30 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:35 – Source of life (book)

01:10 – On the road to Damascus (column)

01:45 – Rai News 24 (news)

Network 4

21:25 – Crimes in the Caribbean (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

23:40 – Ocean’s Thirteen (film di Steven Soderbergh, 2007)

Channel 5

21:20 – Paolo Borsellino (television miniseries)

00:00 – TG 5 Night (newscast)

00:35 – Our Father (film by Claudio Noce, 2020)

Italia 1

21:20 – Radio Norba Cornetto Battiti Live (musical)

00:30 – Truth or Dare (film by Jeff Wadlow, 2018)

the 7

20:35 – On air Summer (current events)

11:15pm – The boy in the striped pajamas (film by Mark Herman, 2008)

01:15 – TG La 7 (news)

01:25 – Artbox (rubric)

TV 8

21:30 – Who wants to marry my mum or dad? (show)

23:30 – Italia’s Got Talent – Best Of (talent show)

01:30 – Cuban Fury (film di James Griffiths, 2014)

New ones

21:25 – Ip Man 2 (film by Wilson Yip, 2010)

11.15pm – Outposts: Operations Unit (report)

00:55 – Highway Security: Spagna (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Lucas is missing (film by Bruno Garcia, 2021)

22:50 – When love breaks (film by Jon Cassar, 2016)

00:45 – Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi Movie, 2019)

Iris

21:00 – The sheriff without a gun (film by Michael Curtiz, 1954)

11:00 pm – The great trail (film by John Ford, 1964)

01:45 – Zebra Arctic Base (film by John Sturges, 1968)

Cielo

21:15 – Gasoline Alley (film by Edward Drake, 2022)

11:15 pm – Tender cousins ​​(film by David Hamilton, 1980)

01:00 – Erection Man (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Predator 2 (film di Stephen Hopkins, 1980)

23:10 – Sputnik (film by Egor Abramenko, 2020)

01:05 – Warrior (television series, season 2 episode 2)

Rai 5

21:15 – Dead in a week (or your money back) (film by Tom Edmunds, 2018)

22:45 – David Gilmour – Live at Pompei (musicale)

23:40 – The Torch (documentario)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – In the footsteps of Garda Taro (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

