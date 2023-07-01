films, series and programs to see on July 1st…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with The show of recordsbroadcast starting at 21:20 on Canale 5. Space also for cultural and environmental analysis with Eden – A planet to savebroadcast as usual at 21:15 on La 7, while Rai 3 continues programming the episodes of the second season in prime time The brilliant friend.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening, Italia 1 offers the timeless Indiana Jones and the Last Crusadewhile Rai 1 responds with the film by Maria Peters On the wings of music. The offer of Rai 4, which is broadcast in prime time, is also excellent Baby Driver – The escape genius Of Edgar Wright. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 1, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – On the wings of music (film by Maria Peters, 2019)

23:55 – Diversity Media Awards (evento)

01:45 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – The dark side of my twin (film by Jeff Hare, 2020)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (column)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (column)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

21:20 – My brilliant friend – Story of the new surname (television series, season 2 episodes 1-2)

11.30pm – TG 3 (news)

11.45pm – Futura (documentary)

01:50 – Rushes of Othello (theatre)

Network 4

21:20 – Dynasties – The adventure of life (documentary)

11.30pm – No problem (film by Vincenzo Salemme, 2008)

01:30 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (film by Steven Spielberg, 1989)

23:55 – Deep Blue Sea 3 (film by John Pogue, 2020)

01:50 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episode 13)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:25 – TG La 7 (news)

00:30 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:45 – Like – Everything you like (column)

TV 8

9.30 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

00:00 – A dream for rent (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – Disappearance – The Ragusa case (documentary)

11.30 pm – Disappeared into thin air – The Elena Ceste case (investigations)

01:15 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Nobody can judge me (film by Massimiliano Bruno, 2011)

10:50 pm – Sex sick (film by Claudio Cicconetti, 2018)

00:25 – The truths (film by Hirokazu Kore’eda, 2019)

Iris

21:00 – Fear (film by James Foley, 1996)

23:10 – SYNAPSE – Danger on the net (film on Peter Howitt, 2001)

01:20 – Dark Places – In dark places (film by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, 2015)

Cielo

21:15 – The peppery social worker… (film by Nando Cicero, 1981)

11.15pm – Swingers Made in USA (documentary)

00:45 – XXX – A red light profession (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – Baby Driver – The escape genius (film by Edgar Wright, 2017)

23:15 – Ashfall – The Final Countdown (film on Lee Hae-jun e Kim Byung-seo, 2019)

01:25 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Eli Roth’s History of Horror (documentario)

Rai 5

21:15 – Oblivion – The Human Jukebox (spettacolo)

11.00 pm – Contemporary dance of Cuba: The Sacral Dance (show)

00:50 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:15 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:20 – Sean Connery vs James Bond (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

