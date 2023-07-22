films, series and programs to see on July 22nd…

Many alternatives available to viewers tonight on TV, starting with 20 years that we are Italianshow of Gigi D’Alessio on air starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with The show of recordswhile for the cultural and environmental study space a Eden – A planet to savebroadcast at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Rete 4 dedicates an evening to Italian comedy by broadcasting in succession Honeymoons e Super ghostswhile Italia 1 broadcasts Back to the Future – Part II. Finally, the Rai Movie programming should be mentioned, which offers first The Thief of Days Of Guido Lombardi and to follow Fathers and daughters Of Gabriel Muccino. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 22, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – 20 years that we are Italian (show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Immenhof – A summer’s adventure (film by Sharon von Wietersheim, 2019)

01:55 – A thousand and one books (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – Lucid obsession (film by Dylan Vox, 2020)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Stories: Stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

21:25 – My brilliant friend (television series, season 2 episodes 5-6)

11.45pm – TG 3 Sera (news)

00:00 – Boys (film by Davide Ferrario, 2020)

01:45 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:50 – Spider strategy (film by Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970)

Network 4

21:25 – Honeymoon (film by Carlo Verdone, 1995)

00:10 – Superfantozzi (film by Neri Parenti, 1986)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 (news)

Italia 1

21:20 – Back to the Future – Part II (film by Robert Zemeckis, 1989)

23:40 – The secret of my success (film by Herbert Ross, 1987)

01:50 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 2 episode 11)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:15 – TG La 7 (news)

00:25 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

TV 8

20:15 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (real TV)

22:45 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

00:00 – A dream for rent (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – The murder of little Loris (news)

11.20 pm – A crime without a body – The Noventa case (investigations)

01:00 – Family crime marathon (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The thief of days (film by Guido Lombardi, 2019)

11pm – Fathers and daughters (film by Gabriele Muccino, 2015)

01:00 – Professor Cenerentolo (film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, 2015)

Iris

21:00 – Cellular (film by David Ellis, 2004)

23:05 – Power games (film by Per Fly, 2018)

01:15 – As long as it works (film by Woody Allen, 2009)

Cielo

21:15 – I am Mia (film by Riccardo Donna, 2019)

11.15pm – Naked in America – Nudists by chance (documentary)

01:00 – Porno Valley (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Room – The room of desire (film by Christian Volckman, 2019)

11.00pm – Alone (film by John Hyams, 2020)

00:40 – Eli Roth’s History of Horror (documentario)

01:25 – Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (film di André Øvredal, 2019)

Rai 5

9.15pm – Oedipus Rex (show)

10.55pm – Dance Abundance Bertoni (show)

11.25pm ​​– Whims (event)

23:50 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:05 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:10 – In the footsteps of Gerda Taro (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

