films, series and programs to see on July 23rd…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Raul Gardinia docu-fiction dedicated to the famous entrepreneur broadcast starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Rai 2 responds with a new appointment with Tim Summer Hitswhile La 7 dedicates the entire evening to the programming of the cult series Yellowstone.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Rete 4 broadcasts Italian films in succession Vacation in the Caribbean ed Was a star born?while Rai Movie program first The Pink Panther Of Shawn Levy and to follow Journey to the Center of the Earth Of Eric Brevig. Finally, the proposal by Cielo, which transmits the cult, is worth mentioning tourists Of John Stockwell. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 23, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Raul Gardini (documentary)

11.10pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

11.15pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:25 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:30 – Witnesses and protagonists (column)

01:45 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 2

21:00 – Tim Summer Hits (musicale)

11.45 pm – Sports Sunday Summer (sports column)

00:45 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:50 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:55 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

21:25 – The girls (current events)

11.35pm – TG 3 Sera (newscast)

11.45pm – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

11:50 pm – Sophia! (documentary)

01:35 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:45 – Stéphane, an unfaithful wife (film by Claude Chabrol, 1969)

Network 4

21:25 – Holidays in the Caribbean (film by Neri Parenti, 2015)

11:45pm – Was a star born? (film by Lucio Pellegrini, 2012)

01:40 – TG 4 – The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Bold Pilot – Legend of a champion (film by Ahmet Katiksiz, 2018)

11.35pm – TG 5 (news)

00:10 – Don’t lie (TV series, season 1 episode 6)

Italia 1

21:20 – FBI: Most Wanted (television series, season 3 episodes 17-18)

11:05pm – Law & Order: Special Unit (TV Series, Season 23 Episodes 6-7)

00:50 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 2 episode 12)

01:35 – E-Planet (column)

the 7

21:15 – Yellowstone (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2-3)

00:45 – TG La 7 (news)

00:55 – Summer airing (current events)

01:35 – Uozzap Classic (column)

TV 8

21:30 – Italia’s Got Talent – Best Of (talent show)

11.30pm – The divorcee club (film by Michaël Youn, 2020)

New ones

20:05 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

01:00 – Wife change (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The Pink Panther (film by Shawn Levy, 2006)

10:45 pm – Journey to the Center of the Earth (film by Eric Brevig, 2008)

00:20 – When love breaks (film by Jon Cassar, 2016)

Iris

21:00 – Bet with death (Buddy Van Horn film, 1988)

23:05 – Mission (film by Roland Joffé, 1986)

01:30 – L’estate impura (film by Pierre Granier-Deferre, 1986)

Cielo

21:15 – Turistas (film by John Stockwell, 2006)

23:15 – Porno Valley (docureality)

00:15 – Flesh Air – Sex Girls Hot Cars (docureality)

Rai 4

9.20pm – The Limehouse Golem – Mystery on the Thames (film on Juan Carlos Medina, 2016)

23:10 – 12 Round (movie on Renny Harlin, 2009)

01:05 – Sputnik (film by Egor Abramenko, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Italy (documentario)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

00:35 – Rai News Notte (newscast)

00:40 – Wild Italy (documentario)

01:35 – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

