films, series and programs to see on July 25th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we are here to answer this question and to give you useful tips on how to spend the evening in front of the screen. At 21:25, Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of the first season of Hotel Portofinowhile on Italia 1 it is broadcast Radio Norba – Cornetto Battiti Live. Space also for current affairs with Filorosso e In onda Estatescheduled respectively at 21:20 on Rai 3 and at 20:35 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening Canale 5 offers 7 hours to make you fall in loveof and with Giampaolo Morelliwhile Rai 2 responds with Just a minute Of Francis Mandelli. The offer from Rai Movie, which broadcasts in succession, is also excellent Sicario Of Denis Villeneuve and its sequel, i.e Soldier Of Stefano Sollima. Finally, the offer by Iris should be mentioned, which dedicates the entire evening to westerns with White Indian Of Gordon Douglas e The Valley of Vengeance Of Richard Thorpe. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 25, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Hotel Portofino (television series, season 1 episode 12)

11.30pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

11:35 pm – The cliff of mysteries (television series, season 1 episode 2)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

01:40 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

Rai 2

21:20 – Just a minute (film by Francesco Mandelli, 2019)

23:00 – Bar Stella (show)

00:05 – Up&Down – A normal film (documentary)

01:30 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

Rai 3

21:20 – Filorosso (current events)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (column)

00:30 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:40 – Protestantism (column)

Network 4

21:20 – Crimes in the Caribbean (television series, season 1 episodes 7-8)

11:35 pm – A career woman (film by Mike Nichols, 1988)

Channel 5

21:20 – 7 hours to make you fall in love (film by Giampaolo Morelli, 2020)

11:20pm – Mothers – A life of love (television series, season 1 episode 7)

01:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Radio Norba – Cornetto Battiti Live (musical)

00:30 – Annabelle 2: Creation (film di David F. Sandberg, 2017)

the 7

20:35 – On air Summer (current events)

11:15 pm – Fascists on Mars (film by Corrado Guzzanti and Igor Skofic, 2006)

TV 8

9.30pm – The Last of the Mohicans (film by Michael Mann, 1992)

11:30 pm – The partner (film by Sydney Pollack, 1993)

New ones

21:35 – Ip Man 3 (film by Wilson Yip, 2015)

23:25 – Ip Man 2 (film by Wilson Yip, 2010)

01:45 – Airport Security: Europa (docureality)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Sicario (film by Denis Villeneuve, 2015)

11.10pm – Soldado (film by Stefano Sollima, 2018)

01:15 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:20 – Noah (film by Darren Aronofsky, 2014)

Iris

9:00 pm – White Indiana (film by Gordon Douglas, 1953)

11:25pm – The Valley of Vengeance (film by Richard Thorpe, 1951)

01:20 – Ivanhoe (film on Richard Thorpe, 1952)

Cielo

21:15 – One spy is not enough (McG movie, 2012)

23:15 – Venus and Flower (film by Emmanuel Mouret, 2004)

Rai 4

21:20 – Skylines (film by Liam O’Donnell, 2020)

11:10pm – Skyline (film by Greg Strause and Colin Strause, 2010)

Rai 5

21:15 – Beyond the night (film by Fatih Akın, 2017)

22:55 – Franco Battiato on tour (musical)

00:05 – Lou Reed in concerto (musicale)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

