films, series and programs to see on July 28th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we are here to answer this question and to give you useful information for an evening dedicated to entertainment and relaxation. In the early evening, Rai 1 offers Such and what show – The tournamentwhile Canale 5 continues the programming of the episodes of the first season de The girl and the officer. Space also for current affairs with Fourth grade – Storiesbroadcast at 21:25 on Rete 4.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. La 7 proposes in succession two milestones of Italian cinema such as radiofrequency Of Luciano Ligabue e Will our heroes be able to find their friend who mysteriously disappeared in Africa? Of Hector Scola. Iris replies with The hidden thread Of Paul Thomas Anderson e Michael Clayton Of Tony Gilroywhile Rai Movie proposes Operation Valkyrie Of Bryan Singer. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 28, 2023

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…Less clutter, more control – With Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and launch the… Home theater quality sound with Dolby Atmos format support – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Such and which show – The tournament (talent show)

11.20pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:15 – Code – Life is digital (column)

01:25 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:30 – Cinematografo Estate (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – Professor T (television series, season 2 episodes 1-2)

11.05pm – Total Summer Football (sports column)

11:55pm – Last trace: Berlin (television series, season 7 episode 7)

01:25 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:30 – The man and the sea (sports section)

Rai 3

21:25 – Aspromonte – The land of the last (film by Mimmo Calopresti, 2019)

11:05pm – Oil (news)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (current events)

00:40 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

00:50 – Women’s Response – Our Body, Our Sex (documentario)

01:00 – Je Tu Il Elle (film by Chantal Akerman, 1974)

Network 4

21:25 – Fourth grade – Stories (current events)

00:20 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 12)

01:15 – Once upon a time there was… Musicarello (column)

Channel 5

21:20 – The girl and the officer (television series, season 1 episode 22-23-24)

00:15 – Tiziano Terzani: the journey of life (documentary)

01:40 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

All the best of Sky at your fingertips. Discover the super offer!

Italia 1

9:20pm – Chicago PD (TV Series, Season 10 Episodes 9-10)

11:05pm – Law & Order: Organized Crime (television series, season 2 episodes 12-13)

00:45 – Special Unit Missing (TV series, season 1 episode 2)

the 7

21:15 – Radiofreccia (film by Luciano Ligabue, 1998)

11:30pm – Will our heroes be able to find their friend who mysteriously disappeared in Africa? (film by Ettore Scola, 1968)

TV 8

21:30 – Belgian GP – Qualifying (motor racing)

23:30 – The Purple Rivers (film by Mathieu Kassovitz, 2000)

New ones

21:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

10.55pm – Confession (current news)

00:25 – Apocalypse – The rise of Hitler (documentary)

01:20 – Border Security: nothing to declare (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Operation Valkyrie (film by Bryan Singer, 2008)

11:05pm – Best Enemies (film by Robin Bissell, 2019)

01:35 – Snow White (film by Tarsem Singh, 2012)

Iris

21:00 – The hidden thread (film on Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017)

23:30 – Michael Clayton (film di Tony Gilroy, 2007)

01:50 – Little, big Aaron (film by Steven Soderbergh, 1993)

Cielo

21:15 – Emilienne (film by Guy Casaril, 1975)

11.15pm – Le Pornographe (film by Bertrand Bonello, 2001)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Bouncer – The infiltrator (film by Julien Leclercq, 2018)

10.50pm – Skylines (film by Liam O’Donnell, 2020)

00:45 – Warrior (television series, season 2 episode 10)

Rai 5

21:15 – Visions (column)

10.05 pm – Riccardo Muti – Pergolesi, Stata Mater (musical)

22:55 – Save the Date (rubrica)

11:25pm – Damon Albarn, a Pop story (documentary)

00:15 – Cocktail Bar, jazz stories of Rome, of notes, of loves (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 inch 4K UHD smart TV LED Android TV… HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: Unique Ambilight features smart LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond…CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

