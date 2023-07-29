films, series and programs to see on July 29…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the show 20 years that we are Italianbroadcast starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with The show of recordswhile at 21:15 on La 7 the cultural and environmental analysis of Eden – A planet to save.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rete 4 is dedicated to Italian comedy by broadcasting Me, them and Lara e Rimini Riminiwhile Italia 1 proposes in succession Back to the Future – Part III e Police Academy. Lastly, the programming of Rai Movie, which broadcasts first, should be mentioned It is not a country for young people Of John Veronesi and to follow The summer on Of Gabriel Muccino. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 29, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – 20 years that we are Italian (show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – The balance of the heart (film by Bruno Grass, 2020)

01:25 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:30 – A thousand and one books (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – Never trust my daughter (film by Ian Niles, 2019)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Storie: stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

21:25 – My brilliant friend (television series, season 2 episodes 7-8)

11.40pm – TG 3 Sera (newscast)

11:55 pm – An uncertain border (film by Isabella Sandri, 2021)

01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Network 4

21:25 – Me, them and Lara (film by Carlo Verdone, 2010)

00:05 – Rimini Rimini (film by Sergio Corbucci, 1987)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Back to the Future – Part III (film by Robert Zemeckis, 1990)

11:45pm – Police Academy (film by Hugh Wilson, 1984)

01.40am – Formula E: London (motor racing)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:15 – TG La 7 (news)

00:25 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:35 – Summer airing (current events)

01:15 – Like – Everything you like (column)

01:55 – The husband (film by Nanni Loy and Gianni Puccini, 1958)

TV 8

9.30 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

22:45 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

00:00 – A dream for rent (real TV)

01:15 – Prey (film by Dick Maas, 2016)

New ones

21:25 – The enigma of the monster of Florence (documentary)

01:45 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – It is not a country for young people (film by Giovanni Veronesi, 2017)

10:55 pm – Summer on (film by Gabriele Muccino, 2016)

00:40 – Lo sciacallo – Nightcrawler (movie on Dan Gilroy, 2014)

Iris

21:00 – No truth (film by Ridley Scott, 2008)

11:35 pm – Passenger 57 – Terror at high altitude (film by Kevin Hooks, 1992)

01:25 – Vidocq – The faceless mask (film by Pitof, 2001)

Cielo

21:15 – Creole (film by Antonio Bonifacio, 1993)

23:15 – Porn Inc. (documentario)

00:15 – Porno Valley (docureality)

01:15 – Porn stripped bare (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – ID:A (film by Christian E. Christiansen, 2011)

11:05pm – Becky (film by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milottl, 2020)

00:35 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:40 – Eli Roth’s History of Horror (documentario)

01:25 – The Limehouse Golem – Mystery on the Thames (film by Juan Carlos Medina, 2016)

Rai 5

9.15pm – The Bacchae (show)

11.40pm – Dance Abundance Bertoni (show)

00:40 – Rai News – Night (news)

00:45 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:35 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

