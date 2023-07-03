films, series and programs to see on July 2nd…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question and to give you useful tips for a quiet evening in front of the screen. In the early evening, Rai 2 proposes a new appointment with Tim Summer Hitswhile La 7 replies with the address book A particular day. Rai 1 instead begins the programming of the television series Disappearancewith protagonist Vanessa Incontrada.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Channel 5 proposes Coach Carterwhile Rete 4 broadcasts in succession Blessed with luck Of Paul Costella e Baaría Of Giuseppe Tornatore. The proposal by Iris is also excellent, which broadcasts two real cult like The 3 of Operation Dragon Of Robert Clouse e Private Jonathan’s Good Night Of Don Siegel. Finally, the Rai Movie schedule should be mentioned, which it offers first Silver skates Of Mikhail Lokshin and to follow In your hands Of Ludovic Bernard. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 2, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Disappearance (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

11.15pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

11.20pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:35 – Witnesses and protagonists (column)

01:50 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:00 – Tim Summer Hits (musicale)

11.45pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)

00:30 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:45 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:50 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

21:25 – Kilimanjaro – The journey to come (column)

11:55 pm – Extended family (film by Emmanuel Gillibert, 2018)

01:45 – Rushes of Othello (theatre)

Network 4

21:20 – Kissed by luck (film by Paolo Costella, 2011)

11.20pm – Baarìa (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 2009)

Channel 5

21:20 – Coach Carter (film di Thomas Carter, 2005)

00:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:35 – Don’t lie (TV series, season 1 episode 3)

Italia 1

21:20 – FBI: Most Wanted (television series, season 3 episodes 10-11-12)

00:05 – Law & Order: Special Unit (TV Series, Season 23 Episode 1)

00:55 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episodes 14-15)

the 7

21:15 – A particular day (column)

11:25 pm – TG La 7 (documentary)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Uozzap Classic (column)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)

01:30 – A Night in Murder (film by Steven Brill, 2014)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Wife change (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Silver skates (film by Mikhail Lokshin, 2020)

11.30pm – In your hands (film by Ludovic Bernard, 2018)

01:20 – Correspondence (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 2016)

Iris

21:00 – The 3 of Operation Dragon (film by Robert Clouse, 1973)

11:10 pm – Private Jonathan’s Good Night (film by Don Siegel, 1971)

Cielo

21:15 – The Double (film by Michael Brandt, 2011)

11:15 pm – XXX – A red light profession (docureality)

00:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

01:00 – My grandmother the escort (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Resurrection (film di Andrew Semans, 2022)

23:10 – Alien: Covenant (film by Ridley Scott, 2017)

01:15 – Manhunt (film by John Woo, 2017)

Rai 5

21:15 – Paradises to save (documentary)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:00 – Bombshell – The voice of the scandal (film by Jay Roach, 2019)

00:50 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

00:55 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:25 – Paradises to save (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

