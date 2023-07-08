films, series and programs to see on July 8…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Gigi, someone like you – Thirty years togethermusic show hosted by Gigi D’Alessio on air at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with The show of recordswhile Rai 3 continues the programming of the episodes of the second season de The brilliant friend.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 dedicates the evening to adventure, broadcasting in succession Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull e Arac Attack – Eight-legged monsters. Rai Movie instead dedicates the evening to Italian cinema with Divorce in Vegas e Question of karmawhile on Iris there is Power games Of Phillip Noyce. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 8, 2023

Discover Disney+ for your favorite movies, all the benefits here

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…Less clutter, more control – With Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and launch the… Home theater quality sound with Dolby Atmos format support – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Gigi, someone like you – Thirty years together (musical)

00:05 – TG 1 Evening (news)

00:30 – Love on the Wind (film by Christie Will, 2022)

Rai 2

21:20 – Prisoner of madness (film by Jeff Hare, 2020)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (column)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Storie: stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

21:25 – My brilliant friend (television series, season 2 episodes 1-2)

11.40pm – TG 3 Sera (newscast)

11.55 pm – TG 3 Flaiano Award (event)

00:40 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:45 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

00:50 – The hole (film by Michelangelo Frammartino, 2021)

Network 4

21:20 – Dynasties – The adventure of life (documentary)

11:35 pm – In this world of thieves (film by Carlo Vanzina, 2004)

01:25 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

01:40 – Super Estate 1998 (show)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Discover Disney+ for your favorite movies, all the benefits here

Italia 1

21:20 – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (film by Steven Spielberg, 2008)

23:55 – Arac Attack – Eight-legged monsters (film by Ellory Elkayem, 2002)

01:55 – Open studio – The day (column)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:50 – Summer airing (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants (real TV)

22:45 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 rotel (real TV)

00:00 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 summer restaurants (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – Looking for Elisa – The Claps crime (documentary)

11.20pm – Disappearance – The Ragusa case (documentary)

01:10 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Divorce in Las Vegas (film by Umberto Carteni, 2020)

10:45 pm – A matter of karma (film by Edoardo Falcone, 2017)

00:25 – Opera senza autore (film by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2018)

Iris

21:00 – Power games (film by Phillip Noyce, 1992)

23:20 – Spy (film di Renny Harlin, 1996)

01:40 – Shut up when you talk (film by Philippe Clair, 1981)

Cielo

21:15 – Do not commit impure acts (film by Giulio Petroni, 1971)

11.15pm – Cicciolina – The art of scandal (documentary)

00:15 – XXX – A red light profession (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – 70 Binladens – Reservoir Dogs of Bilbao (film by Koldo Serra, 2018)

11:00 pm – Criminal love (film by Denise Di Novi, 2017)

00:40 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:45 – Eli Roth’s History of Horror (documentario)

01:30 – Resurrection (film di Russell Mulcahy, 1999)

Rai 5

21:15 – La Fenice in Piazza San Marco – Beethoven Symphony No. 9 (musical)

10.55pm – Aterballetto Stanze /Room (show)

11.30pm – The Other Side – Aterballetto with Toscanini orchestra (show)

23:55 – The Doors – When You’re Strange (documentario)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 inch 4K UHD smart TV LED Android TV… HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: Unique Ambilight features smart LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond…CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

