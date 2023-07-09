films, series and programs to see on July 9…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we’re here to answer that question. In the early evening on Rai 1, the programming of the episodes of the first season of Disappearancewhile the column is broadcast on La 7 A particular day. Also noteworthy is the new appointment with Tim Summer Hitsset for 21 on Rai 2.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Rete 4 dedicates the evening to Italian comedy with Life is a wonderful thing Of Carlo Vanzina e The coach in the ball Of Sergio Martino. Channel 5 replies with Miracle in Cape Townwhile Iris broadcasts in succession Mission Of Roland Joffé e Zebra Arctic Base Of John Sturges. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 9, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Disappearance (television series, season 1 episodes 3-4)

11.20pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

11.25pm ​​– TG 1 special (news)

00:35 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:40 – Witnesses and protagonists (column)

01:55 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 2

21:00 – Tim Summer Hits (musicale)

11.45 pm – Summer sports Sunday (sports column)

00:30 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:45 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:50 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

21:25 – Kilimanjaro – The journey to come (column)

11.35pm – TG 3 Sera (newscast)

11.50pm – Welcome to my home (film by Philippe de Chauveron, 2017)

01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:40 – Rushes of Othello (theatre)

Network 4

21:25 – Life is a wonderful thing (film by Carlo Vanzina, 2010)

11:45 pm – The coach in the ball (film by Sergio Martino, 1984)

01:50 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Miracle in Cape Town (film by Franziska Buch, 2022)

11.35pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:10 – Don’t lie (TV series, season 1 episode 4)

Italia 1

21:20 – FBI: Most Wanted (television series, season 3 episodes 13-14)

11:05pm – Law & Order: Special Unit (TV Series, Season 23 Episodes 2-3)

00:50 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 2 episode 1)

01:40 – E-Planet (column)

the 7

21:15 – A particular day (column)

11.25pm ​​– La 7 Doc (documentary)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Summer airing (current events)

01:20 – Uozzap Classic (column)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)

01:30 – The girl next door (film by Luke Greenfield, 2004)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:55 – Arrest sex (real TV)

01:55 – Wife change (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The Bolshoi Ballerina (film by Valery Todorovsky, 2017)

10:55 pm – Brian Banks – The game of life (film by Tom Shadyac, 2018)

00:40 – The boys from Brazil (film by Franklin J. Schaffner, 1978)

Iris

21:00 – Mission (film by Roland Joffé, 1986)

11:35 pm – Zebra Arctic Base (film by John Sturges, 1968)

Cielo

21:15 – In the Cut (film di Jane Campion, 2003)

23:15 – Porno Valley (docureality)

00:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

01:00 – The sex factories (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Hangman – The Hangman Game (film by Johnny Martin, 2017)

23:00 – Wake Up (film by Aleksandr Chernyaev, 2019)

00:35 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:40 – Zombieland – Double hit (film by Ruben Fleischer, 2019)

Rai 5

21:15 – Immersed in nature (documentary)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (show)

11.00 pm – The secret of a family (film by Pablo Trapero, 2018)

00:45 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:20 – Immersed in nature (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

