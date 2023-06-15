films, series and programs to see on June 15th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the challenge Spain-Italy of Nations League, broadcast starting at 20:30 on Rai 1. Italia 1 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the tenth season of Chicago Fire and of the seventh of Chicago Medwhile for current events space a Forehand and backhand and allo Special Clean Squarebroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Channel 5 proposes Ophelia – Love and death con Daisy Ridleywhile Rai 2 program Something special Of Brandon Camp. Also excellent as always is the offer from Rai Movie, which broadcasts in succession Ad Astra Of James Gray e The Tourist Of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 15, 2023

Rai 1

20:30 – Nations League: Spain-Italy (football)

11.00 pm – Door to door (current events)

00:45 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:15 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:20 – Movie Mag (column)

01:50 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 2

21:20 – Something special (film by Brandon Camp, 2009)

23:15 – Digital World vs. Fake News (rubrica)

11:50pm – Shake (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

00:45 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

Rai 3

21:45 – Pasolini’s women (documentary)

11.30pm – 100 works – Art returns home (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Night line (newscast)

Network 4

21:20 – Forehand and backhand (current events)

00:55 – Remus and Romulus – Story of two sons of a she-wolf (film by Mario Castellacci and Pier Francesco Pingitore, 1976)

Channel 5

21:20 – Ophelia – Love and Death (film by Claire McCarthy, 2018)

11.30 pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:05 – The Goldfinch (John Crowley film, 2019)

Italia 1

9:20 pm – Chicago Fire (television series, season 10 episodes 16-17)

11:00pm – Chicago Med (TV Series, Season 7 Episodes 7-8)

00:40 – The Cleaning Lady (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

the 7

21:15 – Clean sweep special (current events)

11:30 pm – Crime hypothesis (film by Roger Michell, 2002)

01:35 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Women, rules… and lots of trouble! (film by Garry Marshall, 2007)

11.30pm – Crazy trips (column)

New ones

21:25 – Killers (movie on Robert Luketic, 2010)

23:35 – Mortdecai (film by David Koepp, 2015)

01:35 – Airport Security: Europa (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:00 – Ad Astra (film by James Gray, 2019)

23:05 – The Tourist (film by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2010)

01:05 – She and I (film by Maria Sole Tognazzi, 2015)

Iris

21:00 – Showdown in Little Tokyo (film by Mark L. Lester, 1991)

10:45 pm – Shot at risk (film by Prince Bagdasarian, 2013)

00:45 – To Wong Foo, thanks for everything! Julie Newmar (Beeban Kidron film, 1995)

Cielo

21:15 – Flight Pan Am 73 (film by Ram Madhvani, 2016)

11.30pm – The Right Hand – The porn intern (documentary)

00:30 – Public Sex, Private Lies (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Hawaii Five-0 (television series, season 3 episodes 20-21-22)

23:35 – Rogue – The lonely (film by Philip G. Atwell, 2007)

01:20 – Cocaine – The true story of White Boy Rick (film by Yann Demange, 2018)

Rai 5

21:15 – Elektra (show)

23:15 – Rock Legends (documentario)

00:00 – Genesis, When in Rome (documentario)

01:30 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:35 – Strinarte (documentary)

