films, series and programs to see on June 17th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question and to give you useful advice for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. Rai 3 continues the programming of the episodes of the first season de The brilliant friendwhile on Canale 5 it is broadcast The show of records. Space also for cultural and environmental study with Special Eden – A planet to savescheduled at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening, Italia 1 proposes Raiders of the Lost Ark Of Steven Spielbergfirst chapter of the adventures of Indiana Jones. Rete 4 responds by broadcasting earlier Good day Of Carlo Vanzina and to follow Vicky Cristina Barcelona Of Woody Allenwhile Rai Movie proposes in succession A fantastic coming and going Of Leonardo Pieraccioni e Correspondence Of Giuseppe Tornatore. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 17, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – AAA Genero wanted (film by François Desagnat, 2018)

11.15pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

11.20 pm – Women who make a difference – 35th Bellisario 2023 award (event)

Rai 2

21:20 – Amore e morte a Venezia (film by Johannes Grieser, 2022)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (column)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Stories: Stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:00 – TG 2 Ahab books (column)

01:05 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

Rai 3

21:30 – My brilliant friend (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

11:55 pm – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:00 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:55 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)

01:15 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:30 – High Life (film di Claire Denis, 2018)

Network 4

21:25 – Good day (film by Carlo Vanzina, 2012)

23:15 – Confessione Reporter (report)

00:30 – Vicky Cristina Barcelona (film on Woody Allen, 2008)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (film by Steven Spielberg, 1981)

23:40 – Shark (film by Kimble Rendall, 2012)

01:30 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episode 6)

the 7

21:15 – Special Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:15 – TG La 7 (news)

TV 8

20:45 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

11.00 pm – Canadian GP – delayed qualifying (Formula 1)

01:15 – Mike & Dave – A rocking wedding (film by Jake Szymanski, 2016)

New ones

21:25 – Evil nearby – The murder of Chicca Loffredo (investigations)

11.20pm – Lady Gucci – The story of Patrizia Reggiani (investigations)

01:00 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – A fantastic coming and going (film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, 2013)

10:45 pm – Correspondence (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 2016)

00:50 – On the Milky Road (film by Emir Kusturica, 2016)

Iris

21:00 – Spy (film di Renny Harlin, 1996)

23:30 – State of Play (film di Kevin Macdonald, 2009)

Cielo

21:15 – The flower of passion (film by Joe D’Amato, 1990)

11.15pm – Flames – Love or performance? (documentary)

00:45 – Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Escobar (film by Andrea Di Stefano, 2014)

11:20pm – Trap at the bottom of the sea (film by John Stockwell, 2005)

01:10 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:15 – Perry Mason (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)

Rai 5

21:15 – Luckily Riccardo is here (show)

10.15pm – Limit zone (documentary)

23:20 – The Human Voice (spettacolo)

00:55 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:00 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:45 – Stevie Nicks – Wild at Heart (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.