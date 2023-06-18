films, series and programs to see on June 18th …

There are many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the Nations League final Croatia-Spainbroadcast starting at 20:30 on Rai 1. Italia 1 responds with the show of Pius and Amedeo Emigratis – The showdown. Also noteworthy are the headings Kilimanjaro – The journey to come e A particular daybroadcast respectively at 21:25 on Rai 3 and at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In prime time, Canale 5 broadcasts the immortal Grease (Gloss)famous musical starring John Travolta e Olivia Newton-John. Iris responds by transmitting in succession By the Sea e The last eclipsewhile in the late evening Italia 1 broadcasts Zoolander 2of and with Ben Stiller. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 18, 2023

Rai 1

20:30 – Nations League: Croatia-Spain (football)

11.30pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

11.35pm – TG 1 special (news)

00:45 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:50 – Witnesses and protagonists of the 20th century (column)

Rai 2

9:00pm – CSI: Vegas (TV Series, Season 2 Episodes 6-7)

10:35 pm – Last trace: Berlin (television series, season 7 episode 4)

11.25pm ​​– Sports Sunday Summer (sports column)

00:30 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:40 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 3

21:25 – Kilimanjaro – The journey to come (column)

11.25 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

23:55 – Half an hour more (current events)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

01:55 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

Network 4

21:25 – The theory of everything (film by James Marsh, 2014)

00:10 – The fire of justice (film by Jon Cassar, 2015)

Channel 5

21:20 – Grease (Brillantina) (film di Randal Kleiser, 1978)

11.35pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:10 – Don’t lie (TV series, season 1 episode 1)

Italia 1

21:20 – Emigratis – The showdown (show)

00:20 – Zoolander 2 (film by Ben Stiller, 2016)

the 7

21:15 – A particular day (column)

11.25pm ​​– La 7 Doc (documentary)

00:25 – TG La 7 (news)

TV 8

20:30 – Canadian GP – Delayed (Formula 1)

00:30 – Hot Movie – A movie with lube (film by Aaron Seltzer, 2006)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Snow White (film on Tarsem Singh, 2012)

10:55 pm – Ad Astra (film by James Gray, 2019)

01:00 – The jury (film by Gary Fleder, 2003)

Iris

21:00 – By the Sea (film di Angelina Jolie, 2015)

23:30 – The last eclipse (film by Taylor Hackford, 1995)

Cielo

21:15 – The killer’s web (film by Philip Kaufman, 1994)

11:15 pm – XXX – A red light profession (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Inheritance – Legacy (film by Vaughn Stein, 2020)

11:10pm – La Taularde (film by Audrey Estrougol, 2015)

00:50 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:55 – Look Away – The look of evil (film by Assaf Bernstein, 2018)

Rai 5

21:15 – Paradises to save (documentary)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:00 – The Belle Époque (film by Nicolas Bedos, 2019)

00:50 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

00:55 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:20 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.