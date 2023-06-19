films, series and programs to see on June 19th …

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with The island of the famousbroadcast at 21:20 on Canale 5. Rai 1 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of Blancawhile for current events space a Fourth Republicbroadcast at 21:20 on Rete 4. Also noteworthy is the programming of TV 8, which at 21:30 broadcasts the Gialappashow.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 broadcasts in succession Fortress – The fortress e A cop still on probationwhile Nove dedicates the evening to Italian comedy by broadcasting first Ex – Friends as before! Of Carlo Vanzina and to follow Males against females Of Fausto Brizzi. Also excellent is the proposal from Iris, which fills tonight’s TV schedule by broadcasting The New World – The new world Of Terrence Malick e United 93 Of Paul Greengrass. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 19, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – Blanca (television series, season 1 episode 5)

11:25 pm – Our things (current events)

00:35 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:05 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:10 – Subheading (current events)

01:40 – Overland 22 – From the Atlantic to the Karakoram (reportage)

Rai 2

9:20pm – CSI: Vegas (TV Series, Season 2 Episodes 8-9-10)

23:40 – Underdog (talk show)

00:50 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – Report (reportage)

23:15 – The opponent – ​​The other side of the champion (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth Republic (current events)

00:50 – Training Day (television series, season 1 episode 7)

01:45 – TG 4 L’ultima Ora Notte (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – The island of the famous (reality show)

01:35 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Fortress – The fortress (film by James Cullen Bressack, 2021)

11:25pm – A cop still on probation (Tim Story film, 2016)

01:20 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episode 7)

the 7

21:15 – Power games (film by Phillip Noyce, 1992)

11:30 pm – Fair Game – Spy Hunt (film by Doug Liman, 2010)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)

01:30 – Mardi Gras – Escape from college (film by Phil Dornfeld, 2011)

New ones

21:10 – Ex – Friends as before! (film by Carlo Vanzina, 2011)

11.50pm – Males against females (film by Fausto Brizzi, 2010)

Rai Movie

21:10 – A king for four queens (film by Raoul Walsh, 1956)

10:40 pm – Last Night at Warlock (film by Edward Dmytryk, 1959)

00:50 – Gray Owl (film by Richard Attenborough, 1999)

Iris

21:00 – The New World – The new world (film by Terrence Malick, 2005)

00:00 – United 93 (film di Paul Greengrass, 2006)

Cielo

21:15 – Bliss – Moments of pleasure (film by Henrika Kull, 2021)

11:15pm – Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Blood & Treasure (television series, season 2 episodes 5-6)

22:45 – Kingsman – The Golden Circle (film by Matthew Vaughn, 2017)

01:05 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 5

21:15 – Be My Voice (film at Nahid Persson, 2021)

10.40 pm – Charade – The circle of words (column)

23:40 – Rock Legends (documentario)

00:30 – Nirvana – Nevermind (documentary)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Strinarte (documentary)

