films, series and programs to see on June 21st…

Several options available to viewers tonight on TV, starting with Atlantis – Stories of men and worldsbroadcast at 21:15 on La 7. Canale 5 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the fifth season of New Amsterdamwhile for current events space a Who has seen? e White areascheduled respectively at 21:25 on Rai 3 and at 21:20 on Rete 4.

Many alternatives also with regard to the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening Rai 1 proposes The lighthouse of memories Of Rich Neweywhile Italia 1 broadcasts in succession The Hangover 2 e Alibi.com. The offer from Rai Movie, which airs first, is also excellent as always Green Book Of Peter Farrelly and to follow Suburbicon Of George Clooney. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 21, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – The lighthouse of memories (film by Rich Newey, 2021)

11.10pm – Door to door (current events)

00:55 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:25 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:30 – Overland 22 – From the Atlantic to the Karakoram (reportage)

Rai 2

21:20 – Crimes in Paradise (television series, season 12 episode 1)

23:30 – Digital World vs. Fake News (rubrica)

00:20 – The lunatics (news)

01:40 – Casa Italia (directory)

Rai 3

21:25 – Who saw it? (actuality)

00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)

01:05 – TG Magazine (column)

01:15 – Source of life (column)

01:45 – On the road to Damascus (column)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – On the side of the animals (column)

Channel 5

21:20 – New Amsterdam (television series, season 5 episodes 7-8)

01:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – The Hangover 2 (film by Todd Phillips, 2011)

23:35 – Alibi.com (film by Philippe Lacheau, 2017)

01:25 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episode 8)

the 7

21:15 – Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds (documentary)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Half past eight (column)

01:50 – Like – Everything you like (column)

TV 8

21:30 – Beijing Express – The Route of the Sultans (reality show)

11.45pm – Maldamore (film by Angelo Longoni, 2014)

01:45 – Fifty Shades of Darkness (film by Michael Tiddes, 2016)

New ones

21:25 – Faster (film di George Tillman Jr., 2010)

11:35 pm – I stop when I want – Ad honorem (film by Sydney Sibilia, 2017)

01:35 – Border Security: nothing to declare (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Green Book (film by Peter Farrelly, 2018)

11:20 pm – Movie Mag – Special Silver Ribbons (column)

00:50 – Suburbicon (George Clooney film, 2017)

Iris

21:00 – Sphere (film by Barry Levinson, 1998)

23:45 – S1m0ne (film by Andrew Niccol, 2002)

Cielo

21:15 – Deadly Voltage (film by John L’Ecuyer, 2016)

23:15 – The flower of passion (film by Joe D’Amato, 1990)

00:45 – The Right Hand – The porn intern (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Pool (film on Ping Lumpraploeng, 2018)

10:50 pm – Welcome to Zombieland (film by Ruben Fleischer, 2009)

00:20 – You are still here – I Still See You (film by Scott Speer, 2018)

Rai 5

21:15 – Visions (column)

9.45 pm – Concert for Milan (musical)

23:10 – Rock Legends (documentario)

11:55pm – Still on the run – The Jeff Beck story (documentary)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Strinarte (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

