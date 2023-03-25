Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the evening of Amicibroadcast at 21:20 on Canale 5. Rai 1 responds with a new appointment with The Masked Singerwhile for current events space a The wordscheduled at 20:20 on Rai 3.

Particularly rich evening with regard to cinema on TV. Rete 4 dedicates the entire evening to Quentin Tarantinoairing first Pulp Fiction and to follow the documentary dedicated to him QT8 – Quentin Tarantino – The First Eight. Italia 1 responds with an evening dedicated to the fantastic, broadcasting in succession Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald e Dragon Trainer. The proposal by La 7, which it proposes, is also excellent Escape from Alcatraz con Clint Eastwood and to follow Brubaker con Robert Redford. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on March 25, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The masked singer (show)

00:30 – Hello male (talk show)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 6)

10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 5)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current news)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Stories: Stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:00 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:05 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:20 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:35 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:40 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Sapiens – Only one planet (scientific section)

00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)

00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:35 – The right place (column)

01:30 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:40 – Liverpool (film on Lisandro Alonso, 2008)

Network 4

21:25 – Pulp Fiction (film by Quentin Tarantino, 1994)

01:05 – QT8 – Quentin Tarantino – The First Eight (documentario)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald (film by David Yates, 2018)

00:00 – Dragon Trainer (film di Chris Sanders e Dean DeBlois, 2010)

01:45 – Formula E – Sao Paulo (motor racing)

the 7

21:15 – Fuga da Alcatraz (film on Don Siegel, 1979)

23:20 – Brubaker (film di Stuart Rosenberg, 1980)

01:15 – TG La 7 (news)

01:25 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

TV 8

20:45 – Euro 2024 qualifying: Spain vs Norway (football)

22:45 – Machete (film by Robert Rodriguez and Ethan Maniquis, 2010)

New ones

21:25 – Cash or Trash: speciale prime time (game show)

11:40 pm – For a few dollars more (film by Sergio Leone, 1965)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Behind the night (film by Daniele Falleri, 2021)

10:50 pm – Tatanka (film by Giuseppe Gagliardi, 2011)

00:40 – New Cinema Paradiso (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)

Iris

21:00 – A perfect crime (film by Andrew Davis, 1998)

11:20pm – Wild Horses (film by Robert Duvall, 2015)

01:25 – In Darkness (film by Anthony Byrne, 2018)

Cielo

21:15 – Monella (film by Tinto Brass, 1998)

11:15pm – 9 to 5: Days in Porn – The employees of porn (documentary)

01:00 – My grandmother the escort (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Setback (film by Oriol Paulo, 2016)

11:10 pm – The backup cops (film by Adam McKay, 2010)

01:10 – The seventh muse (film by Jaume Balagueró, 2017)

Rai 5

21:15 – The pleasure of honesty (show)

10:45 pm – Characters looking for an actor (column)

11.15pm – The Minotaur (show)

00:25 – Kurt & Courtney (documentario)

