What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question and to give you useful indications. At 21:20 on Canale 5 it returns You’ve Got Mailwhile Rai 1 replies with The Voice Kids. Space also for current affairs with The wordbroadcast at 20:20 on Rai 3.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italy 1 program in succession The Huntsman and the Ice Queen e Ruby Redwhile 7 broadcasts The Iron Mask and to follow The English patient. The programming of La 7, which broadcasts in succession, is also excellent Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure e The Godfather: Epilogue – The Death of Michael Corleonenew version of the third chapter of his saga strongly desired by Francis Ford Coppola. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on March 4, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – The Voice Kids (talent show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Hello male (talk show)

01:30 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 3)

10:10pm – FBI International (TV Series, Season 2 Episode 2)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50pm – Tg 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:00 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:05 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:20 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:35 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:40 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Sapiens – Only one planet (scientific section)

00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)

00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:35 – The right place (column)

01:30 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:35 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:45 – Italian Grand Tour second part (documents)

Network 4

21:25 – Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure (film by Sergio Corbucci, 1981)

23:50 – The Godfather: Epilogue – The death of Michael Corleone (film by Francis Ford Coppola, 2020)

Channel 5

21:20 – You’ve got mail (show)

00:30 – TG 5 special (news)

01:30 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – The huntsman and the ice queen (film by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, 2016)

23:40 – Ruby Red (film by Felix Fuchssteiner, 2013)

the 7

21:15 – The Iron Mask (film by Randall Wallace, 1998)

11:45pm – The English Patient (film by Anthony Minghella, 1996)

TV 8

21:30 – Qualifying GP Bahrain – Delayed (motorsport)

10.45pm – Paddock Live (phonebook)

23:15 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – For a few dollars more (film by Sergio Leone, 1965)

00:00 – Once upon a time in the West (film by Sergio Leone, 1968)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Notes of a seller of women (film by Fabio Resinaro, 2021)

11.20pm – Black Pericles (film by Stefano Mordini, 2016)

01:10 – The flame on the ice (film by Umberto Marino, 2005)

Iris

21:00 – Conspiracy – The conspiracy (film by Shintaro Shimosawa, 2016)

23:15 – Out of Time (film di Carl Franklin, 2003)

01:25 – O’ Jerusalem (film by Elie Chouraqui, 2006)

Cielo

21:15 – Lolita (movie on Adrian Lyne, 1997)

11.45pm – Ladies of the Wood – The sex park (documentary)

01:30 – My son the porn actor (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Wolf Call – Threat on the high seas (film by Antonin Baudry, 2019)

23:15 – Blood Father (film by Jean-François Richet, 2016)

00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:50 – Foxtrot Six (film di Randy Korompis, 2019)

Rai 5

21:15 – Pain under lock and key – Sik Sik the magic maker (show)

10.30 pm – Characters looking for an actor (column)

11.00 pm – Falcone – Time suspended in flight (show)

00:25 – Nile Rodgers – How to make it in the music business (documentary)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.