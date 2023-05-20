films, series and programs to see on May 20th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we are here to answer this question. At 21:25 on Rai 1 the show airs The best years of the summerwhile La 7 replies with the usual appointment with Eden – A planet to save. Space also for current affairs with The wordbroadcast starting at 20:20 on Rai 3.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of cinema for families, broadcasting in succession Shrek e Trolls. In prime time, Canale 5 responds with Like a cat on the ring roadwhile at 21:25 on Rete 4 it will be on the air Even and oddwith protagonists Bid Spencer e Terence Hill. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 20, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The best years of the summer (show)

00:00 – TG 1 Evening (newscast)

00:05 – My sister… a rebel bride (film by Marco Serafini, 2014)

01:55 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 13)

10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 12)

11.00 pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Dossier (news)

00:40 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)

01:20 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:45 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:50 – TG 2 Ahab books (column)

01:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Special Joy of Music – Secret Callas (column)

11.40 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:05 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:15 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)

01:25 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:35 – Francis of Assisi (television miniseries by Liliana Cavani, 1966)

Network 4

21:25 – Even and odd (film by Sergio Corbucci, 1978)

23:45 – Confessione reporter (report)

00:55 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Like a cat on the ring road (film by Riccardo Milani, 2017)

11.25pm ​​– TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:00 – There is no 2 without you (film by Massimo Cappelli, 2015)

Italia 1

21:20 – Shrek (film by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, 2001)

23:15 – Trolls (film di Mike Mitchell e Walt Dohrn, 2016)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:50 – On air (news)

TV 8

8.45 pm – Radio Italia Live – The (musical) concert

11:50pm – Guess Who (film by Kevin Rodney Sullivan, 2005)

New ones

21:25 – Chain Reaction (film by Andrew Davis, 1996)

11.40pm – Closed circuit crimes (real crime)

00:40 – Ip Man 2 (film by Wilson Yip, 2010)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Three floors (film by Nanni Moretti, 2021)

11:15 pm – Tito and the aliens (film by Paola Randi, 2018)

00:55 – New Cinema Paradiso (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)

Iris

21:00 – Prisoners (film by Denis Villeneuve, 2013)

00:00 – Ransom – The ransom (film by Ron Howard, 1996)

Cielo

21:15 – Valérie – Diary of a nymphomaniac (film by Christian Molina, 2008)

11:15pm – Hardcore: The True Story of Traci Lords (Documentary)

00:15 – Naked SNCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)

01:15 – Riga: capital of sex tourism (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Black Butterfly (film di Brian Goodman, 2017)

10:55 pm – Infidel (film by Cyrus Nowrasteh, 2019)

00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:50 – The Secret – The hidden truths (film by Yuval Adler, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – Petty marital crimes (show)

10.35pm – The Sorcerers’ Apprentices (documentary)

11.30pm – Maria Golovin (show)

01:35 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:40 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.