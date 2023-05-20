films, series and programs to see on May 20th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we are here to answer this question. At 21:25 on Rai 1 the show airs The best years of the summerwhile La 7 replies with the usual appointment with Eden – A planet to save. Space also for current affairs with The wordbroadcast starting at 20:20 on Rai 3.
There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of cinema for families, broadcasting in succession Shrek e Trolls. In prime time, Canale 5 responds with Like a cat on the ring roadwhile at 21:25 on Rete 4 it will be on the air Even and oddwith protagonists Bid Spencer e Terence Hill. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.
Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 20, 2023
Rai 1
21:25 – The best years of the summer (show)
00:00 – TG 1 Evening (newscast)
00:05 – My sister… a rebel bride (film by Marco Serafini, 2014)
01:55 – Subheading (current events)
Rai 2
21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 13)
10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 12)
11.00 pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)
11.50 pm – TG 2 Dossier (news)
00:40 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)
01:20 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)
01:45 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)
01:50 – TG 2 Ahab books (column)
01:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)
Rai 3
20:20 – Words (current events)
21:45 – Special Joy of Music – Secret Callas (column)
11.40 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:05 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)
00:15 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)
01:25 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:35 – Francis of Assisi (television miniseries by Liliana Cavani, 1966)
Network 4
21:25 – Even and odd (film by Sergio Corbucci, 1978)
23:45 – Confessione reporter (report)
00:55 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)
Channel 5
21:20 – Like a cat on the ring road (film by Riccardo Milani, 2017)
11.25pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
00:00 – There is no 2 without you (film by Massimo Cappelli, 2015)
Italia 1
21:20 – Shrek (film by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, 2001)
23:15 – Trolls (film di Mike Mitchell e Walt Dohrn, 2016)
the 7
21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)
00:50 – On air (news)
TV 8
8.45 pm – Radio Italia Live – The (musical) concert
11:50pm – Guess Who (film by Kevin Rodney Sullivan, 2005)
New ones
21:25 – Chain Reaction (film by Andrew Davis, 1996)
11.40pm – Closed circuit crimes (real crime)
00:40 – Ip Man 2 (film by Wilson Yip, 2010)
Rai Movie
21:10 – Three floors (film by Nanni Moretti, 2021)
11:15 pm – Tito and the aliens (film by Paola Randi, 2018)
00:55 – New Cinema Paradiso (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)
Iris
21:00 – Prisoners (film by Denis Villeneuve, 2013)
00:00 – Ransom – The ransom (film by Ron Howard, 1996)
Cielo
21:15 – Valérie – Diary of a nymphomaniac (film by Christian Molina, 2008)
11:15pm – Hardcore: The True Story of Traci Lords (Documentary)
00:15 – Naked SNCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)
01:15 – Riga: capital of sex tourism (documentary)
Rai 4
21:20 – Black Butterfly (film di Brian Goodman, 2017)
10:55 pm – Infidel (film by Cyrus Nowrasteh, 2019)
00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:50 – The Secret – The hidden truths (film by Yuval Adler, 2020)
Rai 5
21:15 – Petty marital crimes (show)
10.35pm – The Sorcerers’ Apprentices (documentary)
11.30pm – Maria Golovin (show)
01:35 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:40 – Art Night (documentario)
