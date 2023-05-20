Home » films, series and programs to see on May 20th…
Technology

films, series and programs to see on May 20th…

by admin
films, series and programs to see on May 20th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we are here to answer this question. At 21:25 on Rai 1 the show airs The best years of the summerwhile La 7 replies with the usual appointment with Eden – A planet to save. Space also for current affairs with The wordbroadcast starting at 20:20 on Rai 3.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of cinema for families, broadcasting in succession Shrek e Trolls. In prime time, Canale 5 responds with Like a cat on the ring roadwhile at 21:25 on Rete 4 it will be on the air Even and oddwith protagonists Bid Spencer e Terence Hill. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 20, 2023

Discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series here

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for...

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for…

  • The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…
  • Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…
  • Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – The best years of the summer (show)
00:00 – TG 1 Evening (newscast)
00:05 – My sister… a rebel bride (film by Marco Serafini, 2014)
01:55 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 13)
10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 12)
11.00 pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)
11.50 pm – TG 2 Dossier (news)
00:40 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)
01:20 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)
01:45 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)
01:50 – TG 2 Ahab books (column)
01:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

See also  25W USB C charger for less than 10€? The INIU AI-620 in the test

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)
21:45 – Special Joy of Music – Secret Callas (column)
11.40 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:05 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)
00:15 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)
01:25 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:35 – Francis of Assisi (television miniseries by Liliana Cavani, 1966)

Network 4

21:25 – Even and odd (film by Sergio Corbucci, 1978)
23:45 – Confessione reporter (report)
00:55 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Like a cat on the ring road (film by Riccardo Milani, 2017)
11.25pm ​​– TG 5 Notte (newscast)
00:00 – There is no 2 without you (film by Massimo Cappelli, 2015)

Italia 1

21:20 – Shrek (film by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, 2001)
23:15 – Trolls (film di Mike Mitchell e Walt Dohrn, 2016)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)
00:50 – On air (news)

TV 8

8.45 pm – Radio Italia Live – The (musical) concert
11:50pm – Guess Who (film by Kevin Rodney Sullivan, 2005)

Also discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series

New ones

21:25 – Chain Reaction (film by Andrew Davis, 1996)
11.40pm – Closed circuit crimes (real crime)
00:40 – Ip Man 2 (film by Wilson Yip, 2010)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Three floors (film by Nanni Moretti, 2021)
11:15 pm – Tito and the aliens (film by Paola Randi, 2018)
00:55 – New Cinema Paradiso (film by Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)

See also  Focus on APT Tomiris and its malware installations

Iris

21:00 – Prisoners (film by Denis Villeneuve, 2013)
00:00 – Ransom – The ransom (film by Ron Howard, 1996)

Cielo

21:15 – Valérie – Diary of a nymphomaniac (film by Christian Molina, 2008)
11:15pm – Hardcore: The True Story of Traci Lords (Documentary)
00:15 – Naked SNCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)
01:15 – Riga: capital of sex tourism (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Black Butterfly (film di Brian Goodman, 2017)
10:55 pm – Infidel (film by Cyrus Nowrasteh, 2019)
00:45 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:50 – The Secret – The hidden truths (film by Yuval Adler, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – Petty marital crimes (show)
10.35pm – The Sorcerers’ Apprentices (documentary)
11.30pm – Maria Golovin (show)
01:35 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:40 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV...

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV…

  • HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…
  • AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: The unique Ambilight features intelligent LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond in a…
  • CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

You may also like

China manufacturer withdraws VW and Tesla

Bosch, what is the Keep Calm and Cashback...

How to send an android application? The Google...

ChatGPT imports Apple Watch, AI assistant Petey becomes...

Apple iOS/iPadOS: IT security warning about a new...

Climate crisis in northern Italy: new rain and...

Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy S23: From when it...

Setting up a savings plan will be rewarded...

Top 10: The best smartphones up to 150...

Death Stranding è gratis su Epic Games Store…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy