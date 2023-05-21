films, series and programs to see on May 21st…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Fabio Fazio and its What’s the weather likebroadcast starting at 20:00 on Rai 3. TV 8 responds with the news of Gialappashowwhile in the early evening on Canale 5 it is broadcast Give me back my wifetelevision miniseries with Fabio De Luigi e Anita Caprioli.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening, Rai 1 offers Here I laugh Of Mario Martonewhile Rete 4 replies with The wings of Freedom Of Frank Darabontbased on a story by Stephen King. The proposal from Italia 1, which it broadcasts, is also excellent Barry Seal – An American Story Of Doug Limanstarring the stainless Tom Cruise. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 21, 2023

Discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series here

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…

Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…

Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Here I laugh (film by Mario Martone, 2021)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – TG 1 special (news)

01:10 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:15 – Cinematograph – Special Cannes Film Festival (column)

Rai 2

21:00 – Crossword Mysteries: Riddle with the dead (film by David Winning, 2021)

10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)

22:50 – Football: Italy – Brazil (FIFA World Cup 2020)

01:20 – Check-Up (directory)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (talk show)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

Network 4

21:20 – The Shawshank Redemption (film by Frank Darabont, 1994)

00:35 – Skin Trade – Merce umana (film di Ekachai Uekrongtham, 2014)

Channel 5

21:20 – Give me back my wife (TV series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

00:55 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Barry Seal – An American Story (film by Doug Liman, 2017)

11.40pm – Pressing (sports section)

01:50 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

21:15 – Baby Boom (film di Charles Shyer, 1987)

11:15 pm – Annie Hall (film by Woody Allen, 1977)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)

Also discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series

New ones

21:25 – Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Serata speciale (show)

11.10pm – Closed circuit crimes (real crime)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The mystery of the house of time (film by Eli Roth, 2018)

10:55 pm – Keep an eye on the pen (film by Michele Lupo, 1981)

00:40 – Return of the hero (film by Laurent Tirard, 2018)

Iris

21:00 – Femme fatale (film by Brian De Palma, 2002)

11.25pm ​​– Victoria and Abdul (film by Stephen Frears, 2017)

Cielo

21:15 – The brotherhood (film by Ric Roman Waugh, 2017)

23:30 – Sex Life (documentario)

00:30 – Cam Girlz (documentary)

01:45 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Wind River (film by Taylor Sheridan, 2017)

11.05pm – Bad weather (film by Benito Zambrano, 2019)

00:50 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:55 – Standoff – Dead Center (film by Adam Alleca, 2016)

Rai 5

9.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

11:05 pm – Remove a doubt from me (film by Carine Tardieu, 2017)

00:45 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:15 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.