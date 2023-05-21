films, series and programs to see on May 21st…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Fabio Fazio and its What’s the weather likebroadcast starting at 20:00 on Rai 3. TV 8 responds with the news of Gialappashowwhile in the early evening on Canale 5 it is broadcast Give me back my wifetelevision miniseries with Fabio De Luigi e Anita Caprioli.
There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening, Rai 1 offers Here I laugh Of Mario Martonewhile Rete 4 replies with The wings of Freedom Of Frank Darabontbased on a story by Stephen King. The proposal from Italia 1, which it broadcasts, is also excellent Barry Seal – An American Story Of Doug Limanstarring the stainless Tom Cruise. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.
Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 21, 2023
Rai 1
21:25 – Here I laugh (film by Mario Martone, 2021)
11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)
00:00 – TG 1 special (news)
01:10 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
01:15 – Cinematograph – Special Cannes Film Festival (column)
Rai 2
21:00 – Crossword Mysteries: Riddle with the dead (film by David Winning, 2021)
10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)
22:50 – Football: Italy – Brazil (FIFA World Cup 2020)
01:20 – Check-Up (directory)
Rai 3
20:00 – Che tempo che fa (talk show)
11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)
01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)
Network 4
21:20 – The Shawshank Redemption (film by Frank Darabont, 1994)
00:35 – Skin Trade – Merce umana (film di Ekachai Uekrongtham, 2014)
Channel 5
21:20 – Give me back my wife (TV series, season 1 episodes 1-2)
00:55 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
Italia 1
21:20 – Barry Seal – An American Story (film by Doug Liman, 2017)
11.40pm – Pressing (sports section)
01:50 – E-planet (directory)
the 7
21:15 – Baby Boom (film di Charles Shyer, 1987)
11:15 pm – Annie Hall (film by Woody Allen, 1977)
TV 8
21:30 – Gialappashow (show)
New ones
21:25 – Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Serata speciale (show)
11.10pm – Closed circuit crimes (real crime)
00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)
Rai Movie
21:10 – The mystery of the house of time (film by Eli Roth, 2018)
10:55 pm – Keep an eye on the pen (film by Michele Lupo, 1981)
00:40 – Return of the hero (film by Laurent Tirard, 2018)
Iris
21:00 – Femme fatale (film by Brian De Palma, 2002)
11.25pm – Victoria and Abdul (film by Stephen Frears, 2017)
Cielo
21:15 – The brotherhood (film by Ric Roman Waugh, 2017)
23:30 – Sex Life (documentario)
00:30 – Cam Girlz (documentary)
01:45 – The culture of sex (documentary)
Rai 4
21:20 – Wind River (film by Taylor Sheridan, 2017)
11.05pm – Bad weather (film by Benito Zambrano, 2019)
00:50 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:55 – Standoff – Dead Center (film by Adam Alleca, 2016)
Rai 5
9.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)
11:05 pm – Remove a doubt from me (film by Carine Tardieu, 2017)
00:45 – Rai News – Night (newscast)
00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)
01:15 – Coffee (column)
