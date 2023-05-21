Home » films, series and programs to see on May 21st…
Technology

films, series and programs to see on May 21st…

by admin
films, series and programs to see on May 21st…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with Fabio Fazio and its What’s the weather likebroadcast starting at 20:00 on Rai 3. TV 8 responds with the news of Gialappashowwhile in the early evening on Canale 5 it is broadcast Give me back my wifetelevision miniseries with Fabio De Luigi e Anita Caprioli.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening, Rai 1 offers Here I laugh Of Mario Martonewhile Rete 4 replies with The wings of Freedom Of Frank Darabontbased on a story by Stephen King. The proposal from Italia 1, which it broadcasts, is also excellent Barry Seal – An American Story Of Doug Limanstarring the stainless Tom Cruise. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 21, 2023

Discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series here

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for...

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for…

  • The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…
  • Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…
  • Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Here I laugh (film by Mario Martone, 2021)
11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)
00:00 – TG 1 special (news)
01:10 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
01:15 – Cinematograph – Special Cannes Film Festival (column)

See also  Team BDS Teams Up With Champions - - Gamereactor

Rai 2

21:00 – Crossword Mysteries: Riddle with the dead (film by David Winning, 2021)
10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)
22:50 – Football: Italy – Brazil (FIFA World Cup 2020)
01:20 – Check-Up (directory)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (talk show)
11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)
01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

Network 4

21:20 – The Shawshank Redemption (film by Frank Darabont, 1994)
00:35 – Skin Trade – Merce umana (film di Ekachai Uekrongtham, 2014)

Channel 5

21:20 – Give me back my wife (TV series, season 1 episodes 1-2)
00:55 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Barry Seal – An American Story (film by Doug Liman, 2017)
11.40pm – Pressing (sports section)
01:50 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

21:15 – Baby Boom (film di Charles Shyer, 1987)
11:15 pm – Annie Hall (film by Woody Allen, 1977)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)

Also discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series

New ones

21:25 – Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Serata speciale (show)
11.10pm – Closed circuit crimes (real crime)
00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The mystery of the house of time (film by Eli Roth, 2018)
10:55 pm – Keep an eye on the pen (film by Michele Lupo, 1981)
00:40 – Return of the hero (film by Laurent Tirard, 2018)

Iris

21:00 – Femme fatale (film by Brian De Palma, 2002)
11.25pm ​​– Victoria and Abdul (film by Stephen Frears, 2017)

See also  Suspected cancellation of RTX 4080 12 GB performance benchmark leaks, 3DMark scores lower than RTX 3090 Ti

Cielo

21:15 – The brotherhood (film by Ric Roman Waugh, 2017)
23:30 – Sex Life (documentario)
00:30 – Cam Girlz (documentary)
01:45 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Wind River (film by Taylor Sheridan, 2017)
11.05pm – Bad weather (film by Benito Zambrano, 2019)
00:50 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:55 – Standoff – Dead Center (film by Adam Alleca, 2016)

Rai 5

9.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)
11:05 pm – Remove a doubt from me (film by Carine Tardieu, 2017)
00:45 – Rai News – Night (newscast)
00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)
01:15 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV...

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV…

  • HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…
  • AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: The unique Ambilight features intelligent LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond in a…
  • CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

You may also like

Samsung deals: The best offers from Media Markt...

Next bad news is imminent

Not only Pixel Fold, Google also intends to...

Citroën Mehari turns 55…

Without games, this wave of AI boom may...

How to create a PDF with your smartphone?...

Sony Launches PS5 Access Controller Designed For Gamers...

WithSecure Products: Vulnerability Allows Denial of Service

One more free hidden video app for iPhone!As...

Dare more green tech with heat pumps? Government...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy