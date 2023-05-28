Home » films, series and programs to see on May 27th…
films, series and programs to see on May 27th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question. At 21:25 on Rai 1 the show airs The best years of the summerwhile Canale 5 replies with Il Volo – All for one. Space also for scientific and cultural study with Eden – A planet to savebroadcast as usual at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening Rete 4 offers …otherwise we get angry!while Italia 1 dedicates an entire evening to cinema for families with Shrek 2 e Trolls World Tour. The offer from Rai Movie, which broadcasts in succession, is also excellent Fatal burraco e Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Rai 1

21:25 – The best years of the summer (show)
00:00 – TG 1 Evening (newscast)
00:05 – Or even not (docureality)
01:15 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
01:20 – Cinematograph – Special Cannes Film Festival (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 13)
10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 12)
11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)
11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
11.50 pm – TG 2 Storie: the stories of the week (column)
00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)
00:55 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)
01:00 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)
01:05 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)
01:15 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)
01:30 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:35 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)
21:45 – The girls (current events)
11.50 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:15 – TG Agenda of the world (column)
00:20 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)
00:25 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)
01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:45 – The Samouni road (documentary)

Network 4

21:25 – …otherwise we get angry! (film by Marcello Fondato, 1974)
23:40 – Confessione Reporter (report)
00:50 – Training Day (television series, season 1 episode 1)
01:40 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Il Volo – All for one (show)
00:20 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Shrek 2 (film by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, 2004)
23:15 – Trolls World Tour (film di Walt Dohrn e David P. Smith, 2020)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)
00:50 – On air (news)

TV 8

9.30 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)
10.45pm – Nightmare kitchens (real TV)
00:00 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

New ones

21:25 – Chain Reaction (film by Andrew Davis, 1996)
00:10 – Ip Man 3 (film by Wilson Yip, 2015)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Fatal burraco (film by Giuliana Gamba, 2020)
10.40pm – They called him Jeeg Robot (film by Gabriele Mainetti, 2015)
00:40 – Stronger – I am stronger (film by David Gordon Green, 2017)

Iris

21:00 – Return to Sender (film by Fouad Mikati, 2015)
23:05 – Formula for a crime (film by Barbet Schroeder, 2002)
01:25 – My uncle Benjamin, the man in the red cloak (film by Édouard Molinaro, 1969)

Cielo

21:15 – Perfume (film by Giuliana Gamba, 1987)
11.15pm – Luxury orgies (docureality)
00:15 – Planet Sex with Cara Delenvigne (documentary)
01:15 – Erection Man (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Adverse (film di Brian A. Metcalf, 2020)
10:55 pm – Wind River (film by Taylor Sheridan, 2017)
00:40 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:45 – Captain Phillips – Attack on the high seas (film by Paul Greengrass, 2013)

Rai 5

21:15 – Female parts – Two unique acts (performance)
11.25pm ​​– The saint of Bleecker Street (show)
01:50 – Rai News Notte (newscast)
01:55 – Art Night (documentario)

