films, series and programs to see on May 27th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question. At 21:25 on Rai 1 the show airs The best years of the summerwhile Canale 5 replies with Il Volo – All for one. Space also for scientific and cultural study with Eden – A planet to savebroadcast as usual at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening Rete 4 offers …otherwise we get angry!while Italia 1 dedicates an entire evening to cinema for families with Shrek 2 e Trolls World Tour. The offer from Rai Movie, which broadcasts in succession, is also excellent Fatal burraco e Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 27, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The best years of the summer (show)

00:00 – TG 1 Evening (newscast)

00:05 – Or even not (docureality)

01:15 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:20 – Cinematograph – Special Cannes Film Festival (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 13)

10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 12)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Storie: the stories of the week (column)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:00 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:05 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:15 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:30 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:35 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – The girls (current events)

11.50 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:15 – TG Agenda of the world (column)

00:20 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:25 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:45 – The Samouni road (documentary)

Network 4

21:25 – …otherwise we get angry! (film by Marcello Fondato, 1974)

23:40 – Confessione Reporter (report)

00:50 – Training Day (television series, season 1 episode 1)

01:40 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Il Volo – All for one (show)

00:20 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Shrek 2 (film by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, 2004)

23:15 – Trolls World Tour (film di Walt Dohrn e David P. Smith, 2020)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:50 – On air (news)

TV 8

9.30 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

10.45pm – Nightmare kitchens (real TV)

00:00 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

New ones

21:25 – Chain Reaction (film by Andrew Davis, 1996)

00:10 – Ip Man 3 (film by Wilson Yip, 2015)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Fatal burraco (film by Giuliana Gamba, 2020)

10.40pm – They called him Jeeg Robot (film by Gabriele Mainetti, 2015)

00:40 – Stronger – I am stronger (film by David Gordon Green, 2017)

Iris

21:00 – Return to Sender (film by Fouad Mikati, 2015)

23:05 – Formula for a crime (film by Barbet Schroeder, 2002)

01:25 – My uncle Benjamin, the man in the red cloak (film by Édouard Molinaro, 1969)

Cielo

21:15 – Perfume (film by Giuliana Gamba, 1987)

11.15pm – Luxury orgies (docureality)

00:15 – Planet Sex with Cara Delenvigne (documentary)

01:15 – Erection Man (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Adverse (film di Brian A. Metcalf, 2020)

10:55 pm – Wind River (film by Taylor Sheridan, 2017)

00:40 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:45 – Captain Phillips – Attack on the high seas (film by Paul Greengrass, 2013)

Rai 5

21:15 – Female parts – Two unique acts (performance)

11.25pm ​​– The saint of Bleecker Street (show)

01:50 – Rai News Notte (newscast)

01:55 – Art Night (documentario)

