films, series and programs to see on May 27th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question. At 21:25 on Rai 1 the show airs The best years of the summerwhile Canale 5 replies with Il Volo – All for one. Space also for scientific and cultural study with Eden – A planet to savebroadcast as usual at 21:15 on La 7.
There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening Rete 4 offers …otherwise we get angry!while Italia 1 dedicates an entire evening to cinema for families with Shrek 2 e Trolls World Tour. The offer from Rai Movie, which broadcasts in succession, is also excellent Fatal burraco e Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.
Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 27, 2023
Rai 1
21:25 – The best years of the summer (show)
00:00 – TG 1 Evening (newscast)
00:05 – Or even not (docureality)
01:15 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
01:20 – Cinematograph – Special Cannes Film Festival (column)
Rai 2
21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 13)
10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 12)
11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)
11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
11.50 pm – TG 2 Storie: the stories of the week (column)
00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)
00:55 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)
01:00 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)
01:05 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)
01:15 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)
01:30 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:35 – Rai News 24 (news)
Rai 3
20:20 – Words (current events)
21:45 – The girls (current events)
11.50 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:15 – TG Agenda of the world (column)
00:20 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)
00:25 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)
01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:45 – The Samouni road (documentary)
Network 4
21:25 – …otherwise we get angry! (film by Marcello Fondato, 1974)
23:40 – Confessione Reporter (report)
00:50 – Training Day (television series, season 1 episode 1)
01:40 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)
Channel 5
21:20 – Il Volo – All for one (show)
00:20 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
Italia 1
21:20 – Shrek 2 (film by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, 2004)
23:15 – Trolls World Tour (film di Walt Dohrn e David P. Smith, 2020)
the 7
21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)
00:50 – On air (news)
TV 8
9.30 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)
10.45pm – Nightmare kitchens (real TV)
00:00 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)
New ones
21:25 – Chain Reaction (film by Andrew Davis, 1996)
00:10 – Ip Man 3 (film by Wilson Yip, 2015)
Rai Movie
21:10 – Fatal burraco (film by Giuliana Gamba, 2020)
10.40pm – They called him Jeeg Robot (film by Gabriele Mainetti, 2015)
00:40 – Stronger – I am stronger (film by David Gordon Green, 2017)
Iris
21:00 – Return to Sender (film by Fouad Mikati, 2015)
23:05 – Formula for a crime (film by Barbet Schroeder, 2002)
01:25 – My uncle Benjamin, the man in the red cloak (film by Édouard Molinaro, 1969)
Cielo
21:15 – Perfume (film by Giuliana Gamba, 1987)
11.15pm – Luxury orgies (docureality)
00:15 – Planet Sex with Cara Delenvigne (documentary)
01:15 – Erection Man (documentario)
Rai 4
21:20 – Adverse (film di Brian A. Metcalf, 2020)
10:55 pm – Wind River (film by Taylor Sheridan, 2017)
00:40 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:45 – Captain Phillips – Attack on the high seas (film by Paul Greengrass, 2013)
Rai 5
21:15 – Female parts – Two unique acts (performance)
11.25pm – The saint of Bleecker Street (show)
01:50 – Rai News Notte (newscast)
01:55 – Art Night (documentario)
