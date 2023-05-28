Home » films, series and programs to see on May 28th…
films, series and programs to see on May 28th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the last appointment with What’s the weather like Of Fabio Faziofixed at 20:00 on Rai 3. La 7 responds with the news of In ondawhile the first evening of TV 8 is dedicated to Gialappa’s Band with their Gialappashow.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. At 21:25 Rai 1 broadcasts the film for TV Sisters foreverwhile Canale 5 replies with But what does the brain tell us Of Riccardo Milani. The proposal from Rete 4, which it broadcasts, is also excellent The green mile Of Frank Darabontbased on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. Finally, the offer from Italia 1, which broadcasts, should be mentioned Oblivion Of Joseph Kosinskistarring the stainless Tom Cruise. Below, the complete list of everything waiting for us on TV tonight.

Rai 1

21:25 – Sisters forever (film by Andrea Porporati, 2021)
11.30pm – TG 1 Sera (news)
11.35pm – TG 1 special (news)
00:45 – Jubilee 2025 – Pilgrims of hope (religion)
01:15 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)
01:20 – Subheading (current events)
01:50 – Applause (column)

Rai 2

21:00 – Peroni Top 10 final (rugby)
10.55 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)
01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
01:05 – Check-Up (directory)
01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (talk show)
11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)
00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)
01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (column)

Network 4

21:25 – The green mile (film by Frank Darabont, 1999)
01:15 – The Ottoman lieutenant (film by Joseph Ruben, 2017)

Channel 5

21:20 – But what does the brain tell us (film by Riccardo Milani, 2019)
11.25pm ​​– TG 5 Notte (newscast)
00:00 – The prize (film by Alessandro Gassmann, 2017)

Italia 1

21:20 – Oblivion (film di Joseph Kosinski, 2013)
11.50pm – Pressing (sports section)
01:55 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

20:35 – On air (news)
10:30 pm – Eastern Promises (film by David Cronenberg, 2007)
00:40 – TG La 7 (news)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)
01:30 – American Pie presents: Nude All Meta (film by Joe Nussbaum, 2006)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)
00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Heidi (film by Alain Gsponer, 2015)
11.00 pm – Turn the other cheek (film by Franco Rossi, 1974)
00:40 – Sex and the City (film di Michael Patrick King, 2008)

Iris

21:00 – The River Wild – The river of fear (film by Curtis Hanson, 1994)
23:20 – Little Children (film di Todd Field, 2006)
01:55 – Soleil (film on Roger Hanin, 1997)

Cielo

21:15 – The secret in his eyes (film by Billy Ray, 2015)
11.30pm – Turkish Toy Boys – Men of pleasure (documentary)
00:30 – The culture of sex (documentary)
01:30 – Honey shall we have sex? The Secrets of Female Desire (Documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – The lying love – Gone Girl (film by David Fincher, 2014)
23:50 – The Sandman (film di Peter Sullivan, 2017)
01:20 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
01:25 – Let me in (film by Tomas Alfredson, 2008)

Rai 5

21:15 – Alps – Escape for survival (documentary)
10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)
23:00 – Detroit (film by Kathryn Bigelow, 2017)
01:20 – Rai News Notte (newscast)
01:25 – TuttiFrutti (column)
01:50 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

