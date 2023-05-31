Home » films, series and programs to see on May 31st…
films, series and programs to see on May 31st…

films, series and programs to see on May 31st…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question. For sports fans, the appointment is at 20:35 on Rai 1 with Seville-Rome, highly anticipated Europa League final. The 7 responds with a new episode of Atlantis – Documents and historywhile for current events space a Who has seen? e Fourth Republicbroadcast respectively at 21:25 on Rai 3 and at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Canale 5 offers in prime time Suddenly a family Of Alex Kurtzmanwhile Italia 1 broadcasts in succession Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge e I’m leaving with the madman. The offer from Iris, which she broadcasts instead, is also excellent Blade Runner e Demolition Man. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 31, 2023

Rai 1

20:35 – Europa League: Sevilla-Roma (football)
11.25pm ​​– Door to door (current events)
01:10 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai 1 (show)

Rai 2

21:20 – The Good Doctor (television series, season 6 episodes 15-16)
11.00 pm – Bar Stella Distillato (show)
00:15 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:25 – Who saw it? (actuality)
00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)
01:05 – TG Magazine (column)
01:15 – Protestantism (column)
01:45 – On the road to Damascus (column)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)
00:50 – On the side of the animals (column)

Channel 5

21:20 – A family suddenly (film by Alex Kurtzman, 2012)
11.35pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
00:10 – Date with love (film by Garry Marshall, 2010)

Italia 1

21:20 – Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge (film by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, 2017)
11.50pm – I’m Going Crazy (film by Todd Phillips, 2010)
01:50 – Open studio – The day (column)

the 7

21:15 – Atlantis – Documents and history (documentary)
01:00 – TG La 7 (news)
01:10 – Half past eight (current events)
01:50 – Like – Everything you like (column)

TV 8

21:30 – The memory of the heart (film by Michael Sucsy, 2012)
11:30 pm – The Ghost Bride (film by Jeff Lowell, 2008)
01:15 – American Pie Presents: Nude All Meta (film by Joe Nussbaum, 2006)

New ones

21:25 – An almost perfect country (film by Massimo Gaudioso, 2016)
11:30 pm – Hitman – The killer (film on Xavier Gens, 2007)
01:25 – Airport Security Spagna (docureality)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The good wife (film by Martin Provost, 2020)
11:10 pm – Movie Mag (column)
23:35 – The fabulous world of Amélie (film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)
01:45 – To my dear mother on her birthday (film by Luciano Salce, 1974)

Iris

21:00 – Blade Runner (film di Ridley Scott, 1982)
11.30 pm – Demolition Man (film by Marco Brambilla, 1993)
01:45 – The Shape of Things (film di Neil LaBute, 2003)

Cielo

21:15 – Asteroid: Final Impact (film di Jason Bourque, 2015)
11:15 pm – Perfume (film by Giuliana Gamba, 1987)
01:00 – Tokyo Girls – The new geishas (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Demonic (film by Neill Blomkamp, ​​2021)
23:05 – Hole – The abyss (film by Lee Cronin, 2019)
00:35 – Iron Sky – The battle continues (film by Timo Vuorensola, 2019)

Rai 5

21:15 – Art Night (documentario)
22:15 – Barry White – Let the Music Play (documentario)
23:05 – Rock Legends (documentario)
23:50 – Joni Mitchell – A Woman of Heart and Mind (documentario)
01:15 – Rai News Notte (newscast)
01:20 – The betrothed (television series)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

