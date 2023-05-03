films, series and programs to see on May 3rd…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we are here to answer this question and to give you useful advice for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. At 21:20, Canale 5 continues the programming of Light of your eyeswhile in prime time Rai 1 broadcasts the Ulysses Special: The pleasure of discovery. Space also for current affairs with Who has seen? e Upstream Early eveningbroadcast respectively at 21:25 on Rai 3 and at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italy 1 transmits The curse of the first moonthe first chapter of the successful film series of Pirates of the Caribbean, with Johnny Depp absolute protagonist. Nine responds by airing in succession The hard truth e Miami Beachwhile Iris proposes The man of the day after e The devil’s advocate. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 3, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Ulysses Special: The pleasure of discovery (cultural section)

11.55pm – Door to door (current events)

01:40 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai 1 (show)

Rai 2

21:20 – Hearts and crimes: A fatal novel (film by Terry Ingram, 2020)

11:00 pm – 90th minute special (column)

00:20 – Bar Stella (show)

01:25 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:30 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:25 – Who saw it? (actuality)

00:00 – TG 3 Night line (news)

01:05 – TG Magazine (column)

01:15 – Protestantism (column)

01:45 – On the road to Damascus (column)

Network 4

21:20 – Controcorrente Prime evening (current events)

00:50 – On the side of the animals (column)

Channel 5

21:20 – Light of your eyes (television series, season 2 episode 4)

11.30 pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

00:05 – A woman as a friend (film by Giovanni Veronesi, 2014)

Italia 1

21:20 – The curse of the black pearl (film by Gore Verbinski, 2003)

00:10 – Pressing (sports column)

the 7

21:15 – Atlantis. Stories of men and worlds (documentary)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – A-Team (film by Joe Carnahan, 2010)

11:45 pm – Everyone is fine at home – The series (television series, season 1 episodes 7-8)

01:45 – American Pie presents: The sex manual (film by John Putch, 2009)

New ones

21:25 – The Ugly Truth (film by Robert Luketic, 2009)

11.30pm – Miami Beach (film by Carlo Vanzina, 2016)

01:20 – Highway Security: Spagna (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The happiness of others (film by Daniel Cohen, 2020)

10:55 pm – Movie Mag (column)

23:20 – Let’s talk about my women (film by Claude Lelouch, 2014)

01:15 – Maigret a Pigalle (film by Mario Landi, 1967)

Iris

21:00 – The man of the day after (film by Kevin Costner, 1997)

00:25 – The Devil’s Advocate (Taylor Hackford film, 1997)

Cielo

21:15 – Solar Attack (film on Paul Ziller, 2006)

11:15 pm – It’s better to make love well (film by Pasquale Festa Campanile, 1975)

01:00 – Big Like Me – The dimensions of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – The house at the bottom of the lake (film by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, 2021)

10:45 pm – The swamps of death (film by Ami Canaan Mann, 2011)

00:30 – Seven Sisters (film by Tommy Wirkola, 2017)

Rai 5

21:15 – Art Night (documentario)

22:30 – James Cameron – Journey into science fiction (documentary)

23:25 – Rock Legends (documentario)

23:50 – Rock Legends (documentario)

00:15 – A Night With Lou Reed (musicale)

01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:15 – Art Rider (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.