films, series and programs to see on May 6th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we’re here to answer that question. At 21:25, Rai 1 broadcasts DallArenaLucio, party-tribute dedicated to Lucio Dalla held last year at the Verona Arena. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with the evening of Amiciwhile for current events space a The word e Seven daysbroadcast respectively at 20:20 on Rai 3 and at 21:20 on Rete 4.
There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 proposes a program dedicated to cinema for families, programming in succession Madagascar 2 e Nut Job 2 – All very fun. In the late evening, Rete 4 broadcasts instead Hunt for Red October. Lastly, the proposal from Nove, which broadcasts in sequence, should be noted My name is Nobody e Once Upon a Time in the West. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.
Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 6, 2023
Samsung Oled TV with 10% discount by entering the code PRINCESSTV23, offer valid until May 14th
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for…
- The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…
- Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…
- Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…
Rai 1
21:25 – From the Arena Lucio (musical)
00:35 – Vera: A nurse in the countryside (film by Christoph Schnee, 2016)
Rai 2
21:00 – Special TG 2 Post (current events)
10.30pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)
11:25 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)
00:15 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
00:20 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)
01:00 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)
01:25 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)
01:30 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)
01:35 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)
01:50 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)
Rai 3
20:20 – Words (current events)
21:45 – Fifth dimension – The future is already here (column)
00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)
00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)
00:35 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)
01:40 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:50 – Cinema in ambush. Conversation with Daria Deflorian and Antonio Tagliarini (documentary)
Network 4
21:20 – Seven days (current news)
11:30 pm – The Hunt for Red October (film by John McTiernan, 1990)
Channel 5
21:20 – Amici (talent show)
00:45 – TG 5 (news)
Italia 1
21:20 – Madagascar 2 (film by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, 2002)
11:05pm – Nut Job 2 – All in good fun (film di Callan Brunker, 2017)
00:40 – Formula E: GP Montecarlo (auto racing)
the 7
21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)
00:50 – On air (news)
01:30 – Accattone (film by Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1961)
TV 8
8.15pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)
11.00pm – Paddock Live (book)
11.30pm – F1: GP Miami – Qualifying (motorsport)
00:45 – Paddock Live (sports section)
Samsung Oled TV with 10% discount by entering the code PRINCESSTV23, offer valid until May 14th
New ones
21:25 – My name is Nobody (film by Tonino Valerii, 1973)
00:05 – Once upon a time in the West (film by Sergio Leone, 1968)
Rai Movie
21:10 – The Young Victoria (film by Jean-Marc Vallée, 2009)
10:55 pm – The devil’s tail (film by Giorgio Treves, 1987)
00:30 – Millennium – Men who hate women (film by David Fincher, 2011)
Iris
21:00 – Ransom – The ransom (film by Ron Howard, 1996)
23:30 – Palmetto – A murky deception (film by Volker Schlöndorff, 1998)
01:45 – Two for a crime (film by Pascal Thomas, 2015)
Cielo
21:15 – House of pleasure (film by Alex Damiano, 1989)
11:15 pm – In bed with Daisy (film by Jamie Patterson, 2016)
00:15 – Naked SCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)
Rai 4
21:20 – The Corrupted: Criminal empire (film by Ron Scalpello, 2019)
23:05 – Three days and a life (film by Nicolas Boukhrief, 2019)
01:10 – The swamps of death (film by Ami Canaan Mann, 2011)
Rai 5
21:15 – Visions (column)
10:10 pm – Sorcerers’ apprentices (column)
11.00 pm – Bartali’s bicycle (show)
11.50pm – Freak and his brothers (documentary)
01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:15 – Art Night (documentario)
Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.
Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV…
- HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…
- AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: The unique Ambilight features intelligent LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond in a…
- CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…