films, series and programs to see on May 6th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we’re here to answer that question. At 21:25, Rai 1 broadcasts DallArenaLucio, party-tribute dedicated to Lucio Dalla held last year at the Verona Arena. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with the evening of Amiciwhile for current events space a The word e Seven daysbroadcast respectively at 20:20 on Rai 3 and at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 proposes a program dedicated to cinema for families, programming in succession Madagascar 2 e Nut Job 2 – All very fun. In the late evening, Rete 4 broadcasts instead Hunt for Red October. Lastly, the proposal from Nove, which broadcasts in sequence, should be noted My name is Nobody e Once Upon a Time in the West. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 6, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – From the Arena Lucio (musical)

00:35 – Vera: A nurse in the countryside (film by Christoph Schnee, 2016)

Rai 2

21:00 – Special TG 2 Post (current events)

10.30pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)

11:25 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

00:15 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:20 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)

01:00 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:25 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:30 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:35 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:50 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Fifth dimension – The future is already here (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)

00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:35 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)

01:40 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:50 – Cinema in ambush. Conversation with Daria Deflorian and Antonio Tagliarini (documentary)

Network 4

21:20 – Seven days (current news)

11:30 pm – The Hunt for Red October (film by John McTiernan, 1990)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)

00:45 – TG 5 (news)

Italia 1

21:20 – Madagascar 2 (film by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, 2002)

11:05pm – Nut Job 2 – All in good fun (film di Callan Brunker, 2017)

00:40 – Formula E: GP Montecarlo (auto racing)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:50 – On air (news)

01:30 – Accattone (film by Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1961)

TV 8

8.15pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

11.00pm – Paddock Live (book)

11.30pm – F1: GP Miami – Qualifying (motorsport)

00:45 – Paddock Live (sports section)

New ones

21:25 – My name is Nobody (film by Tonino Valerii, 1973)

00:05 – Once upon a time in the West (film by Sergio Leone, 1968)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The Young Victoria (film by Jean-Marc Vallée, 2009)

10:55 pm – The devil’s tail (film by Giorgio Treves, 1987)

00:30 – Millennium – Men who hate women (film by David Fincher, 2011)

Iris

21:00 – Ransom – The ransom (film by Ron Howard, 1996)

23:30 – Palmetto – A murky deception (film by Volker Schlöndorff, 1998)

01:45 – Two for a crime (film by Pascal Thomas, 2015)

Cielo

21:15 – House of pleasure (film by Alex Damiano, 1989)

11:15 pm – In bed with Daisy (film by Jamie Patterson, 2016)

00:15 – Naked SCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Corrupted: Criminal empire (film by Ron Scalpello, 2019)

23:05 – Three days and a life (film by Nicolas Boukhrief, 2019)

01:10 – The swamps of death (film by Ami Canaan Mann, 2011)

Rai 5

21:15 – Visions (column)

10:10 pm – Sorcerers’ apprentices (column)

11.00 pm – Bartali’s bicycle (show)

11.50pm – Freak and his brothers (documentary)

01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:15 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.