films, series and programs to see on May 6th…

films, series and programs to see on May 6th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we’re here to answer that question. At 21:25, Rai 1 broadcasts DallArenaLucio, party-tribute dedicated to Lucio Dalla held last year at the Verona Arena. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with the evening of Amiciwhile for current events space a The word e Seven daysbroadcast respectively at 20:20 on Rai 3 and at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 proposes a program dedicated to cinema for families, programming in succession Madagascar 2 e Nut Job 2 – All very fun. In the late evening, Rete 4 broadcasts instead Hunt for Red October. Lastly, the proposal from Nove, which broadcasts in sequence, should be noted My name is Nobody e Once Upon a Time in the West. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 6, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – From the Arena Lucio (musical)
00:35 – Vera: A nurse in the countryside (film by Christoph Schnee, 2016)

Rai 2

21:00 – Special TG 2 Post (current events)
10.30pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)
11:25 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)
00:15 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
00:20 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (current events)
01:00 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)
01:25 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)
01:30 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)
01:35 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)
01:50 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)
21:45 – Fifth dimension – The future is already here (column)
00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)
00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)
00:35 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)
01:40 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:50 – Cinema in ambush. Conversation with Daria Deflorian and Antonio Tagliarini (documentary)

Network 4

21:20 – Seven days (current news)
11:30 pm – The Hunt for Red October (film by John McTiernan, 1990)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)
00:45 – TG 5 (news)

Italia 1

21:20 – Madagascar 2 (film by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, 2002)
11:05pm – Nut Job 2 – All in good fun (film di Callan Brunker, 2017)
00:40 – Formula E: GP Montecarlo (auto racing)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)
00:50 – On air (news)
01:30 – Accattone (film by Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1961)

TV 8

8.15pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)
11.00pm – Paddock Live (book)
11.30pm – F1: GP Miami – Qualifying (motorsport)
00:45 – Paddock Live (sports section)

New ones

21:25 – My name is Nobody (film by Tonino Valerii, 1973)
00:05 – Once upon a time in the West (film by Sergio Leone, 1968)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The Young Victoria (film by Jean-Marc Vallée, 2009)
10:55 pm – The devil’s tail (film by Giorgio Treves, 1987)
00:30 – Millennium – Men who hate women (film by David Fincher, 2011)

Iris

21:00 – Ransom – The ransom (film by Ron Howard, 1996)
23:30 – Palmetto – A murky deception (film by Volker Schlöndorff, 1998)
01:45 – Two for a crime (film by Pascal Thomas, 2015)

Cielo

21:15 – House of pleasure (film by Alex Damiano, 1989)
11:15 pm – In bed with Daisy (film by Jamie Patterson, 2016)
00:15 – Naked SCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Corrupted: Criminal empire (film by Ron Scalpello, 2019)
23:05 – Three days and a life (film by Nicolas Boukhrief, 2019)
01:10 – The swamps of death (film by Ami Canaan Mann, 2011)

Rai 5

21:15 – Visions (column)
10:10 pm – Sorcerers’ apprentices (column)
11.00 pm – Bartali’s bicycle (show)
11.50pm – Freak and his brothers (documentary)
01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:15 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

