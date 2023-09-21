Home » films, series and programs to watch on 20th September…
Technology

by admin
What to see on TV tonight? As always, we are here to answer this question and to give you some suggestions on how to spend your evening in front of the screen. In prime time, Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of the fifth season of Commissioner Montalbanowhile Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with Maria Corleone. There is also space for current affairs with Who has seen? e Out of the coreboth broadcast at 9.20pm, respectively on Rai 3 and Rete 4.

There are also several options when it comes to cinema on TV tonight. Italia 1 proposes Tenet Of Christopher Nolanwhile Nine responds by transmitting in succession Night at the museum – The secret of the pharaoh Of Shawn Levy e Prometheus Of Ridley Scott. Finally, it is worth mentioning the proposal from Rai 4, which broadcasts first Army of One and to follow City of Crime. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us on TV tonight.

Tonight on TV: films, series and programs to watch on September 20, 2023

Rai 1

9.30pm – Inspector Montalbano (television series, season 5 episode 2)
11.25pm ​​– Door to door (current events)
01:10 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 2

9.20pm – TIM Music Awards – Special party (musical)
00:10 – Pour Parler (show)
01:20 – PerdutaMente (documentary)

Rai 3

9.20pm – Who saw it? (actuality)
00:00 – TG 3 Night line (current affairs)
01:00 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)
01:05 – TG Magazine (column)
01:15 – Protestantism (column)
01:45 – On the road to Damascus (column)

Network 4

9.20pm – Out of the choir (current events)
00:50 – The dark side of my husband (film by Farhad Mann, 2014)

Channel 5

9.20pm – Maria Corleone (television series, season 1 episode 2)
11.30pm – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
00:05 – Business friends (film by Miguel Arteta, 2020)

Italia 1

9.20pm – Tenet (film by Christopher Nolan, 2020)
00:30 – The guardians of destiny (film by George Nolfi, 2011)

The 7

9.15pm – Atlantis Files (documentary)
01:00 – TG La 7 (newscast)
01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – X Factor 2023 (talent show)
11.45pm – Beijing Express – The Way of the Indies (reality show)

New ones

9.25pm ​​– Night at the Museum – The Pharaoh’s Secret (film by Shawn Levy, 2014)
23:35 – Prometheus (film di Ridley Scott, 2012)

Rai Movie

9.10pm – Stone (film by John Curran, 2010)
22:55 – Diana – The Story of the Lady D (film by Oliver Hirschbiegel, 2013)
00:55 – The truth is that he doesn’t like you enough (film by Ken Kwapis, 2009)

Iris

9.00pm – The Stranger with No Name (film by Clint Eastwood, 1973)
23:15 – Pink Cadillac (film di Buddy Van Horn, 1989)
01:45 – The Wild Goose Strikes Again (film by Andrew V. McLaglen, 1980)

Cielo

21:15 – Snowmageddon (film di Sheldon Wilson, 2011)
11.15pm – Malombra (film by Mario Soldati, 1942)

Rai 4

21:20 – Army of One (film di Stephen Durham, 2020)
22:50 – City of Crime (film on Brian Kirk, 2019)
00:30 – Supernatural (television series, season 14, episodes 15-16)
01:55 – Nancy Drew (television series, season 1 episodes 15-16)

Rai 5

9.15pm – Visions (column)
21:45 – Art Night (documentario)
10.45pm – James Cameron: Journey into Science Fiction (documentary)
23:35 – Rock Legends (documentario)
00:00 – Eric Clapton – The Lady in the Balcony (documentario)
01:10 – Rai News – Night (newscast)
01:15 – Dorian – Art does not age (documentary)

Films and television series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

