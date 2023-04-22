films, series and programs to watch on April 22nd…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we are here to answer this question. At 21:20, on Canale 5 the evening of Amiciwhile Rai 1 in prime time responds with The Masked Singer. Space also for current affairs with The word e Seven daysbroadcast respectively at 20:20 on Rai 3 and at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of adventure with Jurassic Park III e The Scorpion King 3 – The final battlewhile Rai Movie broadcasts in succession I stop when I want – Masterclass e I stop when I want – Ad honoremsecond and third chapter of the comic trilogy of Sydney Sibilia. Iris’s proposal, which she broadcasts, is also excellent The Thomas Crawford case and to follow The Rule of Suspicion. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 22, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The masked singer (show)

00:50 – Katie Fforde – My husband’s daughter (film by Helmut Metzger, 2019)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 10)

10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 9)

11.00 pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Dossier (news)

00:40 – TG 2 Storie: stories of the week (current events)

01:20 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:45 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:50 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Fifth dimension – The future is already here (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)

00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:30 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:35 – The right place (column)

01:25 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:40 – Coincoin and the Z’inhumans (film by Bruno Dumont, 2018)

Network 4

21:20 – Seven days (current news)

11.30pm – Killer Fire 2 (film by Gonzalo Lopez-Gallego, 2019)

01:35 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

01:55 – One million per second (game show)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Jurassic Park III (film by Joe Johnston, 2001)

23:10 – The Scorpion King 3 – The final battle (film by Roel Reiné, 2012)

01.15am – Formula E – Berlin (motor racing)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:15 – TG La 7 (news)

00:25 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:35 – On air (news)

01:15 – Like – Everything you like (column)

01:55 – The family (film by Ettore Scola, 1987)

TV 8

21:30 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

10.45pm – Nightmare kitchens (real TV)

New ones

21:15 – Chernobyl – Escape from hell (documentary)

00:50 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – I can stop when I want – Masterclass (film by Sydney Sibilia, 2017)

11:10 pm – I stop when I want – Ad honorem (film by Sydney Sibilia, 2017)

00:55 – The flower of the Arabian Nights (film by Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1974)

Iris

21:00 – The Thomas Crawford case (film by Gregory Hoblit, 2007)

11.25pm ​​– School of cult (column)

11:30 pm – The rule of suspicion (film by Roger Donaldson, 2003)

01:45 – Alibis and suspicions (film by Pascal Bonitzer, 2008)

Cielo

21:15 – The hands of a lonely woman (film by Nello Rossati, 1979)

11.15pm – Swingers – Swingers (documentary)

00:15 – Naked SCTM: live your fantasies (docureality)

01:15 – Escort Boys (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil (film by Lee Won-tae, 2019)

23:10 – Unbreakable – The predestined (film by M. Night Shyamalan, 2000)

01:00 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:05 – The dollhouse – Ghostland (film by Pascal Laugier, 2018)

Rai 5

21:15 – The fall of Troy (show)

10.15pm – The cunning little fox (show)

00:00 – James Cameron – Journey into Science Fiction (Documentary)

00:50 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:35 – Rai News Notte (newscast)

01:40 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.