films, series and programs to watch on April 28th…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question and to give you useful advice for an evening of unbridled relaxation. In the early evening, Canale 5 continues programming de The patriarchnew series with Claudius Amendola. Rai 2 responds with the episodes of the sixth season of The Good Doctorwhile Rai 1 proposes a new appointment with The best years. Space also for current affairs with Fourth grade e Propaganda Livebroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.

Many options also regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of strong emotions, broadcasting in succession Taken – Revenge e Doctor Sleep. The offer of Rai Movie, which programs instead, is also excellent Bohemian Rhapsody e Millennium – Men who hate women. Finally, the schedule of Iris, which she broadcasts, should be noted Collateral Beauty and to follow Steve Jobs. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 28, 2023

Rai 1

21:30 – The best years (show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – TV 7 (directory)

01:10 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai 1 (show)

Rai 2

21:20 – The Good Doctor (television series, season 6 episodes 3-4)

11.00 pm – Full football (sports section)

00:05 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

00:10 – Paradise – The window on Showbiz (show)

01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

21:20 – Villa with guests (film by Ivano De Matteo, 2020)

11:05pm – CinAmerica (topical news)

11.50 pm – TG 3 Night line (news)

00:55 – TG 3 Who is on stage (column)

01:10 – TG Magazine (column)

01:25 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:30 – The great dictator (film by Charlie Chaplin, 1940)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth grade (current events)

00:50 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 1)

Channel 5

21:20 – The patriarch (television series, season 1 episode 3)

11:35pm – Station 19 (television series, season 4 episode 8)

00:30 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Taken – Revenge (film by Olivier Megaton, 2012)

23:15 – Doctor Sleep (film di Mike Flanagan, 2019)

the 7

21:15 – Propaganda Live (current events)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

9.30pm – Paddock Live (sports column)

10.00pm – F1: Azerbaijan GP (motorsport)

11.15pm – Paddock Live (sports column)

New ones

21:15 – Brothers of Crozza (show)

10.55pm – Agreements & disagreements (talent show)

00:05 – Brothers of Crozza (show)

01:30 – Highway Security: Spagna (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Bohemian Rhapsody (film di Bryan Singer, 2018)

23:35 – Millennium – Men who hate women (film by David Fincher, 2011)

Iris

21:00 – Collateral Beauty (film di David Frankel, 2016)

11:10 pm – Steve Jobs (film by Danny Boyle, 2015)

01:40 – When the sun burns (film by Georges Lautner, 1970)

Cielo

21:15 – For sex or for love? (film by Bertrand Blier, 2005)

23:15 – Collections privées (film di Just Jaeckin, Shūji Terayama e Walerian Borowczyk, 1979)

01:15 – Swingers – Swingers (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – John Wick 3 – Parabellum (film by Chad Stahelski, 2019)

23:30 – Tomb Raider (film di Roar Uthaug, 2018)

01:30 – Wonderland (column)

Rai 5

21:15 – OSN, Gatti – The symphonies of Mendelssohn (musical)

22:25 – Save the Date (rubrica)

22:55 – Rock Legends (documentario)

23:20 – Joni Mitchell – A Woman of Heart and Mind (documentario)

01:10 – Que Viva Musica (concert)

01:00 – Museums of modern and contemporary art in Italy (documentary)

01:10 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:15 – Art Rider (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.