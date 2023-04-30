films, series and programs to watch on April 30th…

What to see tonight on TV? We’re here again today to answer this question and to give you useful tips for a relaxing evening in front of the screen. Canale 5 in the early evening offers The record show – The bestwhile Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of the first season de The bridewith protagonist Serena Rossi. Space also for current affairs with White areabroadcast at 21:20 on Rete 4, while on Rai 3 it returns Fabio Fazio with his What’s the weather like.

Many alternatives also with regard to the cinema tonight on TV. TV 8 proposes in succession black light e Quantum of Solacewhile Iris replies with Cake e Strangerland. Also excellent as always is the proposal from Rai Movie, which broadcasts first Alpha – A friendship as strong as life and to follow Bigfoot the African. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 30, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The bride (television series, season 1 episode 3)

11.45pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

11.50pm – TG 1 special (news)

01:00 – Jubilee 2025. Pilgrims of hope (religion)

01:30 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:35 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:00 – Crossword Mysteries: Proposal with murder (film by Don McCutcheon, 2019)

10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports section)

01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

Rai 3

20:00 – Che tempo che fa (talk show)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (column)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – The sweet and the bitter (film by Andrea Porporati, 2007)

Channel 5

21:20 – The record show – The best (show)

00:25 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

20:25 – Inside (surveys)

11.55pm – Pressing (sports column)

01:50 – E-Planet (column)

the 7

21:15 – Carlo – The new King (documentary)

10:45 pm – Secret Elizabeth (documentary)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – On air (news)

TV 8

21:30 – Blacklight (film di Mark Williams, 2022)

11.30pm – Quantum of Solace (film by Marc Forster, 2008)

01:30 – American Pie presents: The Sex Manual (film by John Putch, 2009)

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Alpha – A friendship as strong as life (film by Albert Hughes, 2018)

10:45 pm – Bigfoot the African (Steno film, 1978)

00:45 – The magnificent cuckold (film by Antonio Pietrangeli, 1964)

Iris

21:00 – Cake (film on Daniel Barnz, 2014)

11:15pm – Strangerland (film by Kim Farrant, 2015)

01:25 – Night effect (film by François Truffaut, 1973)

Cielo

21:15 – In the grip of the spider – Along Came a Spider (film by Lee Tamahori, 2001)

23:15 – Sex Life (documentario)

00:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – The swamps of death (film by Ami Canaan Mann, 2011)

11:05pm – Candyman (film by Nia DaCosta, 2021)

00:40 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:45 – Memories of a murderer – Memories of Murder (film by Bong Joon-ho, 2003)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Mexico (documentary)

10.05pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:05 – Loving Vincent (film by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, 2017)

00:45 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:15 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.