Home » Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro coming soon to iPad
Technology

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro coming soon to iPad

by admin
Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro coming soon to iPad

In the future, video and music producers will also be able to use Apple’s powerful Creator software with an iPad.

Image: Apple

As Apple has announced, there will soon be special variants of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro that are designed for use on the iPad. While Final Cut Pro can be used to cut and edit videos, Logic Pro is software for producing music. Both are among the best in their fields that the market currently has to offer.

You can find a large selection of iPads at ALTERNATE!

In order to make handling on the iPad easier, both programs are to be equipped with new interfaces for intuitive touch inputs. Final Cut Pro, for example, gets a new jog wheel that you can use to quickly scroll through the video material. In addition, live drawing can be used to draw and write directly over the video content.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

Logic Pro benefits from multi-touch gestures for playing software instruments. Real instruments or voices can be recorded with the integrated microphones – as long as you are satisfied with the quality. If required, a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard can also be connected.

Both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on May 23, 2023 for all iPads with an A12 Bionic chip or newer. At prices of 4.99 euros per month or 49 euros per year. Thanks to a one-month, free trial month, you can get a taste of both programs beforehand. For more information, visit Apple’s official website.

See also  Wangiri, the scam of the unanswered call

You may also like

Mass-produced super-fast charging batteries soon

Sony Xperia 1 V Hong Kong selling price...

Is BeReal already dead? No, but it’s not...

Sony Xperia 1 V initial test｜The wide-angle main...

There are 237 startup incubators and accelerators in...

Greentech Bike: This is how the perfect bike...

Google I/O 2023 GPT4’s Strongest Competitor! Try Google...

The rise of Poke House: from Milan to...

Data published by Basel schools

The Google Pixel 7a priced at NT$14,990 uses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy