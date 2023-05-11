Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro coming soon to iPad

In the future, video and music producers will also be able to use Apple’s powerful Creator software with an iPad.

Image: Apple

As Apple has announced, there will soon be special variants of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro that are designed for use on the iPad. While Final Cut Pro can be used to cut and edit videos, Logic Pro is software for producing music. Both are among the best in their fields that the market currently has to offer.

In order to make handling on the iPad easier, both programs are to be equipped with new interfaces for intuitive touch inputs. Final Cut Pro, for example, gets a new jog wheel that you can use to quickly scroll through the video material. In addition, live drawing can be used to draw and write directly over the video content.

Logic Pro benefits from multi-touch gestures for playing software instruments. Real instruments or voices can be recorded with the integrated microphones – as long as you are satisfied with the quality. If required, a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard can also be connected.

Both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on May 23, 2023 for all iPads with an A12 Bionic chip or newer. At prices of 4.99 euros per month or 49 euros per year. Thanks to a one-month, free trial month, you can get a taste of both programs beforehand. For more information, visit Apple’s official website.