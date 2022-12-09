Taiwan’s Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIET) today (9) released the price and content of PS5 “Final Fantasy XVI” (FF16) Collector’s Edition, Deluxe Edition, digital and physical, etc., and will open pre-orders later.

“FF16”, which is expected to be released on June 22, 2023, tells a story of cutting off the shadow of the crystal.

The countries of Farisjaia waged wars for the “Mother Crystal”, the “Manifester” who only has the power of the summoned beast on his body. After learning the truth of the world, the first prince of the Principality of Rosalia, Clive Rosfeld, who endured a harsh fate, determined to destroy the “Mother Crystal”

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” product information

Collector’s Edition (physical disc version) NT$ 10,990

Deluxe Edition (physical disc version) NT$ 2,990

Digital Deluxe Edition (digital download version) NT$ 2,690

Standard Edition (physical disc version / digital download version) NT$ 1,990

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” Collector’s Edition

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” game film (physical disc)

Figure “Phoenix VS Ifrit”

Summoned Beast Embossed Badge Collection Group

Special art tin box

World map cloth scarf

In-game props: Weapon “Bloodthirsty Sword”

Digital Miniatures

digital miniature soundtrack

In-game props: Accessory “Scholar’s Glasses” (experience points gained increase)

[Early Bird Purchase Bonus]In-game props: Weapon “Heart of Heroes”, accessory “Cat Demon Lucky Pendant” (Increased in-game currency acquisition)

FINAL FANTASY XVI Deluxe Edition

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” game film (physical disc)

Special art tin box

World map cloth scarf

[Early Bird Purchase Bonus]In-game props: Weapon “Heart of Heroism”, accessory “Cat Monster Lucky Pendant”

《FINAL FANTASY XVI》Digital Deluxe Edition

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” game film (digital download version)

Digital Miniatures

digital miniature soundtrack

[Digital Pre-order Bonus]In-game props: accessories “Scholar Glasses”, weapons “Heart of Heroes”, accessories “Cat Demon Lucky Pendant”

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” physical disc / digital download version